Monday, 21 September 2020
NationalNews

More than half a million lightning strikes have struck this year in Costa Rica

September and October are the most active months

Rico
By Rico
49
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) The lightning count that fell on Costa Rica this year already exceeds half a million, as confirmed by the atmospheric discharge network of the Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE).

We are in the period of greatest lightning activity, so the measurement helps prevent incidents for people who work outdoors. Photo: Rafael Pacheco.

The number was reached recently, in the high incidence season, which runs from May to November.

The half-million mark was reached at 3:47 pm on September 15, at Mansión de Nicoya, Guanacaste province.

- paying the bills -

According to ICE data, the west of the Central Valley (Alajuela, Santa Bárbara, Mora, Puriscal) is the area with the highest lightning density, according to the information collected between 2005 and 2020.

The Pacific slope and the northern zone are also areas with considerable records.

At the moment, the figure is within the averages of the rainy season in which some 150,000 discharged are generated per month.

This was explained by Daniel Poleo, a meteorologist at the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN), who indicated that many lightning rays do not fall to the ground, but move between one cloud and another. Similarly, some move in the direction of the earth to the cloud.

The lightning count reported by ICE is only to those from the cloud to the ground.

- paying the bills -

In 2017, twice as many lightning bolts had been registered until September 17, compared to the current season, when there were 1,110,102 downloads throughout the country that year.

That year broke the record set in 2014 when the figure reached 1,008,863 lightning rays.

The ICE network is made up of seven sensors that detect the lightning rays produced in the skies of Costa Rica with high precision and reliability, in addition to the IMN equipment.

On Friday alone, 3,866 lightning rays fell mostly between Ciudad Quesada and La Fortuna de San Carlos, as well as in Abangares de Guanacaste and Siquirres (Limon) areas.

This year there have not been as many deaths from lightning strikes as on other occasions. In 2018, at least five people died of lightning strikes. Last year in San Carlos, lightning killed one person and injured four others.

On August 14 this year, a farmer, Gerardo Guillén Gutiérrez, 27, lost his life in Bonilla de Turrialba struck by lightning.

- paying the bills --

The information collected by ICE allows for lightning alerts issued.

Previous articleAllison Bonilla case: OIJ did not find anything in an alleged grave located by the search team
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

MOST READ

Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 1,338 new cases for Saturday, Sept 19

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The new norm for daily cases is 1000 plus daily and the number of deaths hovering near 20 almost every day. For Saturday, September...
Read more
Trends

Problem-Free Email Migration

Carter Maddox -
Electronic mailboxes are a common thing today. You can exchange information, messages, documents, set up meetings, send notifications, and do many other things in...
Health

Aftermath of COVID-19: the nightmare that survivors go through

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Achieving the status of "recovered" from COVID-19 does not always mean that the person will be able to immediately return to their normal...
HQ

Family waits days for Health to remove body from inside a house in San José

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) He had been dead for days, possibly since Friday. But it wasn't until Sunday night when family members called the COVID line, 1322,...
Health

Independence Day ceremonies in Cartago will be virtual

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Minister of Education, Giselle Cruz, received the torch of independence this Sunday, from the hands of her Nicaraguan counterpart, Miriam Ráudez. In the...
Opinion

The death of Dr. Salas’ father comes at a difficult time

Rico -
RICO'S DIGEST -  I have no doubt that this is a moment of great weight for the majority in Costa Rica who identify with...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.