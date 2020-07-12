COVID-19 Costa Rica: 365 new cases, hospitaliztions hits new record, 140

(QCOSTARICA) The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Costa Rica continues to be in the hundreds daily, on Sunday the Ministry of Health reporting 365 new cases, for an accumulated total of 7,596.

The number of patients in hospital continues to climb as well, straining health services, with 140 patients, 27 of whom are being cared for in the intensive care unit (ICU). Both record numbers.

The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) reported it is continuing with its expansion plan to enable 43 new ICU and 57 intermediate care beds.

“What we want to make clear is that the increase in cases rapidly impacts hospital capacity and that is why lowering the speed of infections is a real need.

“Let us remember that the idea is to try to maintain the normal functioning of regional and peripheral hospitals as far as we are supplied by Cecao (Specialized Care Center of Covid-19) and national hospitals,” said Mario Ruiz, medical manager of the CCSS.

‘Don’t listen to charlatans’

Health authorities insisted, once again, that there is no medicine to prevent or cure the new coronavirus, which produces COVID-19.

The clarification arises at a time when products are irresponsibly being advertised on social networks, such as disinfectants, sprays or medications for other pathologies.

Infectologist and former Minister of Health, María Luisa Avila, alerted the current authorities about the commercialization of unauthorized medicines in the country and that, rather, it could put people who consume them at risk.

“Ingesting disinfectant does not cure COVID, neither does Lysol. That could poison people, and there has been a spike in calls to the Poison Center.

“For COVID-19 there is no specific treatment, do not listen to charlatans who offer things that could rather put people’s health at risk,” Ruiz said.

The hammer

On Monday, July 13, Costa Rica enters a phase of one of the strictest measures to date to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, July 10, authorities announced the measures that would be in place for nine days, from July 11 to July 19; however, the strictest measures start tomorrow, Monday.

For areas under orange alert, the entire greater metropolitan area and several other areas in the country will have a total, 24 hour, vehicular restriction. Only vehicles with plates ending in 1 & 2 can circulate Monday, 3 & 4 on Tuesday, 5 & 6 on Wednesday, 7 & 8 on Thursday and 9 & 0 on Friday, from 5:00 am to 7:00 pm; come the weekend, July 18 only vehicles ending odd numbers and July 19 with even numbers, from 5:00 am to 5:00 pm.

From Monday to Friday, only permitted open will be supermarkets, grocery stores, pulperias – all food-related and pharmacies.

Closed to July 19 are all retail stores. Banks will be closed all week (July 13 to 18), permitted to re-open on Saturday, July 18.

For areas under yellow alert, phase 3 of the reopening program will continue.

Note