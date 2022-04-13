Wednesday 13 April 2022
type here...
Search

Appointing an ambassador in Managua is “a slap in the face of human rights,”‘ former OAS representative

In conversation with 'La Nación', Arturo McFields assured that there are other ways to maintain relations with a country without appointing the highest representation

Redaqted
By Rico
Arturo McFields denounced the Ortega dictatorship during his speech at the OAS. Immediately, he was unknown to his government. (OAS))
Paying the bills

Latest

Appointing an ambassador in Managua is “a slap in the face of human rights,”‘ former OAS representative

QCOSTARICA - The former representative of Nicaragua before the...
Read more

Return of plates and vehicles frozen for Semana Santa

QCOSTARICA - It's Semana Santa, sorry we're closed. That...
Read more

Experts project a decrease of up to ¢15 in the dollar exchange

QCOSTARICA - After reaching a maximum of more than...
Read more

Health exempts yellow fever vaccine requirement from April 8 to May 8

QCOSTARICA - Until May 8, given the reduced availability...
Read more

Half of foreign investment in Costa Rica concentrated in San José and Escazú

QCOSTARICA - The cantons of San José and Escazú...
Read more

Immigration reinforces staff at airports for Easter

QCOSTARICA - Given the expected volume of passenger arrivals...
Read more

Juan Santamaría Airport will close 5 hours Wednesday and Thursday

QCOSTARICA - The Juan Santamaría (San Jose) International Airport...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢650.86 Buy

¢657.96 Sell

12 April 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The former representative of Nicaragua before the Organization of American States (OAS), Arturo McFields, assured that the idea of ​​the president-elect of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves, of appointing an ambassador in Managua would be to give “absolute recognition” to the Nicaraguan government.

Arturo McFields denounced the Ortega dictatorship during his speech at the OAS. Immediately, he was unknown to his government. (OAS))

During the first press conference, the president-elect assured that his government will appoint an ambassador to the Daniel Ortega regime, a position that has been vacant for four years since Eduardo Trejos left to assume the leadership of the Intelligence and Security Directorate. (DIS).

Read more: Carlos Alvarado explains his decision not to appoint ambassador to Nicaragua

- Advertisement -

“My vision is to appoint an ambassador in Nicaragua. If we have diplomatic relations, we are not at war, what is that about there being no ambassador. No, no,” Chaves said. “If it is necessary to break diplomatic relations with a country, for reasons of merit, well, let’s break them, but let’s not be in the little game that we are friends, we do talk, but there is no ambassador. I think it couldn’t be clearer,” he added.

For his part, President Carlos Alvarado, explained that during his term he did not appoint an ambassador to Nicaragua because he considers the closure of media outlets, the imprisonment of political actors and the violence in the protests to be “serious events” that normalized the Ortega-Murillo mandate.

McFields, who left the OAS after denouncing the Ortega dictatorship on March 23, assured La Nación that there are other ways to maintain relations with a country without appointing the highest figure that a president can send, that is, an ambassador.

For the former diplomat, it is important to see some signs of how a government is coming along “because later it is too late when you want to react.”

Read more: Nicaragua recalls its ambassador in Costa Rica “for consultation”

“It worries me, but it should worry the Costa Rican people more, this is a red alert because it is indicating the principles and values ​​of his (Chaves) administration (…). One can send a minister counselor, a secretary, or even a consul, to perform the duties at the embassy. But by sending an ambassador, it is giving recognition, at the highest level, to a regime that has put 181 politicians in jail and for which 355 people have lost their lives since the 2018 protests,” McFields said.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, what for Chaves would be a way to “maintain diplomatic relations” with Nicaragua, for McFields it represents “a slap in the face of human rights.”

The former ambassador recalled the large number of entities and officials who ruled out continuing to be part of the Nicaraguan dictatorship, as well as those who cannot leave their posts for fear of reprisals.

“There are hundreds of people who have made the decision to leave the regime, but there are thousands who do not make it and who suffer in silence having to repeat slogans, put on their shirts, repeat speeches, fill squares and act in a way that really saddens them. ”, assured the former representative to this medium from Washington, where he awaits the approval of his political asylum.

Read more: Costa Rica first denies, then confirms appointment of Ambassador to Nicaragua

- Advertisement -

All the humiliations must be endured by some officials because, according to McFields, they have to earn a living.

“They live in a situation of moral humiliation and a situation of outrage against their beliefs and values,” he added.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleReturn of plates and vehicles frozen for Semana Santa
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Half of foreign investment in Costa Rica concentrated in San José and Escazú

QCOSTARICA - The cantons of San José and Escazú are the...
Read more

New increase! Recope requests increase of up to ¢59

QCOSTARICA - Tighten the belt a little more as there is...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

Return of plates and vehicles frozen for Semana Santa

QCOSTARICA - It's Semana Santa, sorry we're closed. That...
Peru

State of emergency in Peru extended

Q24N (Infobae) A few weeks ago, Interior Minister Alfonso...
Paying the bills