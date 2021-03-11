Are Ultrasonic Pest Repellers Safe for People and Pets?

Many people have a hard time dealing with pests in their homes, especially those who have pets in their household. Getting rid of pests is a priority when they’re infesting your place to eliminate possible health risks, hygiene problems, and damage to property these insects may cause.

One of the best solutions for your pest problem is to invest in an excellent ultrasonic pest repellent that drives annoying insects away while keeping your pets safe.

How Effective Is an Ultrasonic Pest Repeller?

- Advertisement -

Ultrasonic pest repellers are compact devices plugged into electric sockets. They produce high-frequency sound waves designed to fight off pests. Research and studies conducted through the years have proved the potential and efficiency of ultrasonic repellers against different house pests. To gain more knowledge about ultrasonic pest repellers, you can read more information about ultrasonic repellers in this blog.

Where Would Ultrasonic Pest Repeller Not Be Effective?

Ultrasonic pest repellers use sound waves. They emit high-pitched ultrasonic sounds, so there are some instances and conditions that they might not be effective all the time. Even though the sound waves can travel inside the room, they are placed in, and the waves don’t go through the wall as ultrasound is absorbed by soft surfaces but reflected by hard ones. This fact also explains that ultrasonic sounds can be blocked by couches and furniture as well.

Additionally, the point of getting an ultrasonic pest repellent is to get rid of pests, but this doesn’t mean that proper house cleaning can be forgotten as it’s the foundation of the effectiveness of many pest control solutions. Ultrasonic pest repellers don’t work on very messy and dirty rooms with unsanitary conditions so remember to clean up before installing and using one.

Ultrasonic Pest Repellers and Their Effect on Humans

The high-pitched sound that an ultrasonic pest repeller produces and emits is inaudible to a human’s hearing – we can’t hear it, and it would do no harm to us.

- Advertisement -

It also doesn’t produce any harmful gases or radiation, so it’s nontoxic and is safe for humans. However, humans have different hearing sensitivities, and people with sensitive hearings can hear the sounds from repellers and might cause them damage.

In the best cases, ultrasonic pest repellers are very helpful to humans. These previous reviews and studies tackle and support that.

Ultrasonic Pest Repellers and Their Effect on Pets

Pets are considered a part of the family, and they live in the home too. They’re valued and cared for, so it’s essential to do everything in the house with consideration of them. While we humans can’t hear the sounds from ultrasonic pest repellers, remember that pets, often cats and dogs, have better and more sensitive hearing than us, so they can possibly pick up and hear the sounds the repellers produce.

There are studies that claim that pets are usually unaffected by ultrasonic pest repellers. Most of the time, pets really aren’t bothered and affected.

Take the trained dogs, for example, they and their trainers use ultrasonic sounds in the form of dog whistles to communicate, and they are completely unharmed by them. Unless the sound produced is very loud, dogs and other pets are most likely not to be affected and experience discomfort.

Signs Your Pets Can Hear the Ultrasonic Repeller

- Advertisement -

Even with the previous information, it would still be best if you looked out for your cats and dogs. If you have other pets in the house, like hamsters or pigs, you should also be wary of the possible effects on them.

Because when you plug and use an ultrasonic pest repeller, like humans, not all animals have the same sensitivity in hearing. They can pick up and hear sounds humans can’t. There are reviews of some ultrasonic device users where they talked about how their pets were affected.

Some of the signs of discomfort they observed with their pets include:

Whining

Teeth chattering

Pacing a lot

Extra jumpy

Backing away

Staying close to their caretaker

Crying

Cumulative Effects of Using Ultrasonic Pest Repellers

Prolonged exposure to ultrasonic waves might be harmful to most people. According to a study made by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Cumulative effects to humans of using these kinds of repellers may include:

Tinnitus (or the ringing in the ears)

Fatigue

Headaches

Balance disturbances

Dizziness

Sleep disturbances

Fainting

Nausea

Chronic migraines

Vomiting

Children, teenagers, and young adults are more likely to hear and pick up the ultrasonic sounds emitted by the repellers compared to older people. Because of that, they are also more likely to suffer more severe adverse effects from the sounds.

Safety First

It’s alright to be cautious when purchasing and trying different pest repellers and solutions because the safety of the household members should be prioritized first. From reviews and studies made by ultrasonic pest repeller users and different institutes, ultrasonic pest repellers don’t pose any serious harm and threat to humans and even pets, except those who are really sensitive. They are safe to use and are useful in repelling different house pests.