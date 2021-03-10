Wednesday 10 March 2021
Guanacaste Airport awarded best airport for customer experience

QCOSTARICA – The Daniel Oduber International Airport (LIR), in Liberia, Guanacaste, was among the winners, for the third consecutive year, of the best airport in quality of customer service.

This recognition is provided for the Latin American and Caribbean regions in the two million passenger category.

The award is awarded by the Airports Council International (ACI) within the framework of its Airport Service Quality (ASQ) awards in the region.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a dramatic impact on global passenger traffic in 2020 as well as changing customer perceptions and expectations of the airport experience.

Based in Montreal, Canada, Airports Council International is the association of the world’s airports, a non-profit organization, whose prime purpose is to advance the interests of airports and to promote professional excellence in airport management and operations.

The other Latin America and Caribbean Airports Winners: Curaçao International Airport – Curaçao, Netherlands Antilles; Aeropuerto Internacional José Joaquin de Olmedo – Guayaquil, Ecuador; Punta Cana International Airport – Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; and, Quito International Airport – Quito, Ecuador.

“We have an airport community committed to their work who provide quality service and hospitality,” said César Jaramillo, General Manager of CORIPORT, the airport concessionaire.

ACI also awarded the award for the “Best Hygiene Measures in the region” which highlights the work carried out by the terminal during 2020.

ASQ Award bases the awards on surveys conducted directly with airport passengers.

In the specific case of the Guanacaste airport, aspects such as courtesy, help and efficiency of the check-in staff stood out.

“We are honored because we are already international benchmarks not only for customer service but also for safeguarding the health of tourists,” said Jaramillo.

This airport is part of VINCI Airports that manages 45 airports in 12 countries in Europe, Asia and the Americas.

