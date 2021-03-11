Wanted to share with you this poem sent by David P Carroll For everyone who’s been suffering:

Like never before

And our lives have changed to

And so many families suffering

Every day and this virus is here to stay

And we were all caught and unaware and it’s sadness In the air and

Isolated from family and friends

And there’s no happiness or joy today It’s just another loved one who’s passed away

And coronavirus walks among us every day

And we try our best to struggle through

This horrible coronavirus storm

And the hurt and pain it’s brought us

And There’s nothing much to gain and our Peace

And love has all gone away

And it’s silent tears all day

And I’ve been Crying on the inside so you can’t see

And all the pain running through me

Coronavirus coronavirus when will you ever Go away

And I cry for the loved ones who have Passed away

And so if you listen you may hear my silent tears

Every day and I’m lost without you in my life

And The world has changed so much Coronavirus is not going away And the darkness surrounds the world today And it’s so cold

And painful every day and I feel the chill up and down my spine every day

And our warm hugs and soft kisses Have just all faded away and Just like our loved ones today

And nobody to hold at night

And nobody to whisper I love you goodnight

And as a lonely tear rolls down my face I try to smile and remember her beautiful face But I promise you all I’ll love

And pray for everyone Who’s been suffering from coronavirus

Every day

