Thursday 11 March 2021
For Everyone Who’s Been Suffering

by Rico
Wanted to share with you this poem sent by David P Carroll For everyone who’s been suffering:

Like never before
And our lives have changed to
And so many families suffering

Every day and this virus is here to stay
And we were all caught and unaware and it’s sadness In the air and

Isolated from family and friends
And there’s no happiness or joy today It’s just another loved one who’s passed away
And coronavirus walks among us every day
And we try our best to struggle through
This horrible coronavirus storm
And the hurt and pain it’s brought us
And There’s nothing much to gain and our Peace
And love has all gone away
And it’s silent tears all day
And I’ve been Crying on the inside so you can’t see
And all the pain running through me

Coronavirus coronavirus when will you ever Go away
And I cry for the loved ones who have Passed away
And so if you listen you may hear my silent tears

Every day and I’m lost without you in my life
And The world has changed so much Coronavirus is not going away And the darkness surrounds the world today And it’s so cold
And painful every day and I feel the chill up and down my spine every day
And our warm hugs and soft kisses Have just all faded away and Just like our loved ones today
And nobody to hold at night
And nobody to whisper I love you goodnight
And as a lonely tear rolls down my face I try to smile and remember her beautiful face But I promise you all I’ll love
And pray for everyone Who’s been suffering from coronavirus

Every day

