Argentina confirms Latin America’s first cases of monkeypox

Q24N – Argentina has confirmed the first cases of monkeypox in Latin America. The country’s health ministry on Friday reported cases of the virus in two men who had recently arrived from Spain.

“The outcome of the PCR result of the case in question is positive,” the ministry said about Argentina’s first case early on Friday.

The patient — who is from the province of Buenos Aires — is in good health, the ministry said.

Individuals who came in close contact with the patient are under clinical and epidemiological measures and were showing no symptoms so far, it added.

Later in the day, the ministry issued a statement that a suspected case involving a Spanish citizen, who had arrived in Argentina on Wednesday, was also confirmed positive.

“The patient is in good general condition, isolated and receiving symptomatic treatment,” the ministry said.

Cases of monkeypox have recently been reported in about 20 countries that are not usually known to have outbreaks of the disease.

Spain is the epicenter of the outbreak

On Friday, Spain — which has emerged as an epicenter of the recent outbreak — confirmed 98 cases in the country.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom registered 106 confirmed cases and Portugal saw the number of people with monkeypox increase to 74.

Germany, France, Italy, the United States, Canada and Australia have also reported cases of the virus, among other countries.

