Saturday 28 May 2022
type here...
Search

Argentina confirms Latin America’s first cases of monkeypox

Two cases of monkeypox were confirmed by Argentina on Friday in individuals who had recently arrived from Spain

South AmericaArgentina
By Q24N
Paying the bills

Latest

Compulsory vaccination against Covid-19 is maintained for public and private employees

QCOSTARICA - Mandatory vaccination against Covid-19 in public and...
Read more

Latin America will suffer one of its most serious crises due to the war in Ukraine

Q REPORTS (EFE) The Latin American and Caribbean region...
Read more

74% of Costa Ricans have not used a taxi in the last year

QCOSTARICA - 74 percent of Costa Ricans say that...
Read more

Argentina confirms Latin America’s first cases of monkeypox

Q24N - Argentina has confirmed the first cases of...
Read more

Bill to convert loans in dollars to colones would exempt costs

QCOSTARICA - Given the increase in the exchange rate,...
Read more

CHEC will have eight more months to complete expansion of RUTA 32

QCOSTARICA - With fingers crossed, by February 2023, the...
Read more

Has Costa Rica reached the peak of the fifth wave due to Covid-19?

QCOSTARICA - Although the growth trend of diagnoses by...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢675.89 Buy

¢685.03 small> Sell

28 May 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

Q24N – Argentina has confirmed the first cases of monkeypox in Latin America. The country’s health ministry on Friday reported cases of the virus in two men who had recently arrived from Spain.

Argentina’s health ministry says it has detected two suspected cases of monkeypox, amid growing global concern over rising cases in Europe and elsewhere

“The outcome of the PCR result of the case in question is positive,” the ministry said about Argentina’s first case early on Friday.

The patient — who is from the province of Buenos Aires — is in good health, the ministry said.

- Advertisement -

Individuals who came in close contact with the patient are under clinical and epidemiological measures and were showing no symptoms so far, it added.

Later in the day, the ministry issued a statement that a suspected case involving a Spanish citizen, who had arrived in Argentina on Wednesday, was also confirmed positive.

“The patient is in good general condition, isolated and receiving symptomatic treatment,” the ministry said.

Cases of monkeypox have recently been reported in about 20 countries that are not usually known to have outbreaks of the disease.

Spain is the epicenter of the outbreak

On Friday, Spain — which has emerged as an epicenter of the recent outbreak — confirmed 98 cases in the country.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom registered 106 confirmed cases and Portugal saw the number of people with monkeypox increase to 74.

- Advertisement -

Germany, France, Italy, the United States, Canada and Australia have also reported cases of the virus, among other countries.

dvv/wd (AP, Reuters)

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleBill to convert loans in dollars to colones would exempt costs
Next article74% of Costa Ricans have not used a taxi in the last year
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Related Articles

Latin America and the Caribbean in the crosshairs of cybercriminals

QREPORTS- Costa Rica suffered more than 2.5 billion attempted cyberattacks in...
Read more

Argentina Seeks a Way Out (Again) of its Economic and Social Labyrinth

Q REPORTS (IPS)  Accustomed for decades to recurring economic crises, and...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

News

Bill to convert loans in dollars to colones would exempt costs

QCOSTARICA - Given the increase in the exchange rate,...
National

Minister of Tourism projects recovery of the sector by 2023

QCOSTARICA - After the unprecedented blow of the pandemic,...
Paying the bills