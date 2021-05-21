Friday 21 May 2021
Argentina hit rock bottom: it is the country with the most deaths per million inhabitants

The harshness of the second wave of corvid-19, added to the low vaccination and the highly crowded districts indicate that, at this moment, Argentina is the worst country on the planet with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic

by Q24N
8

Q24N – The website Our World in Data confirmed that in Argentina there are 16.46 deaths per million inhabitants, becoming the country with the most deaths, surpassing Brazil, which led the list with an average of 11.82.

Argentina President Alberto Fernandez

On Wednesday, May 20, there was a record of infections with 40,000 new cases. On Thursday, new restrictions were announced, effective on Saturday, nine days of total confinement would begin, exclusively preserving the so-called “essential” activities.

The total confinement would be in place until Sunday, May 30, and would have the support of the governors of the interior of the country.

Arnaldo Dubin, a specialist in intensive care from the city of La Plata (Buenos Aires province), assured the press that hospitals “are overwhelmed” and that intensive care units are the “weak link” of the entire health system. At this time, he says, there is a lack of technological, human resources, supplies, and medicines.

“The marker for this collapse is the abrupt increase in mortality. Some regions are reporting mortality rates of 65% in intensive care patients,” he pointed out.

Thursday morning, Argentina President Alberto Fernández met the governors virtually and asked them for political support for the new restrictions. Official sources agreed that there were complaints from the head of state to the provincial leaders, since the president considers that the controls and restrictions applied in recent weeks have been lax.

Fernández acknowledged this week that the total closure that took place in March of last year, to this day would be “impossible”.

For the president, the country “would not resist it”, since there are important “sociological problems” that prevent it.

At some point, it will have to be seriously and scientifically evaluated what was the usefulness of this extensive and counterproductive quarantine, at an unnecessary moment, which generated irrecoverable damage in the private sector.

 

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

