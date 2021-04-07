Wednesday 7 April 2021
type here...
HealthRedaqted

AstraZeneca vaccines arrived in Costa Rica on hold pending analysis by EMA

The 43,200 doses landed come from the COVAX initiative through which 254,400 doses of the AstraZeneca will be delivered

by Rico
10

QCOSTARICA – At 7 am this Wednesday, the first 43,200 vaccines against covid-19, developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, arrived in Costa Rica by way of the Juan Santamaria International (San Jose) airport.

Health authorities assure that they

The doses, however, will not be used immediately, as the country will wait for the criteria of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for its distribution and application in Costa Rica, due to concern about the relationship between the injection and the appearance of certain types of thrombi or blood clots, due to cases seen in European countries.

- Advertisement -

The vaccines arriving this Wednesday come from the COVAX initiative, promoted by the World Health Organization (WHO) in search of more equitable access to drugs against covid-19.

Watch the video of the arrival and unloading of the vaccines here.

Costa Rica will receive a total of two million doses –  for one million Costa Ricans – through the COVAS, of which 254,400 doses are from AstraZeneca.

Costa Rica also acquired another million doses directly from AstraZeneca.

On hold

- Advertisement -

On Tuesday, the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, reiterated that so far no cause-effect relationship has been demonstrated between the vaccine and thrombi.

However, the National Commission for Vaccination and Epidemiology (CNVE) of the Ministry of Health remains attentive to the new scientific evidence arising from the WHO and the EMA, in order to establish the details of the use of the vaccine in our country, prior to its distribution by the CCSS.

“It is important to be emphatic that all the decisions that have been and will be made will be based on science, in this way the vaccines have been selected and the uses have been determined,” said Dr. Salas.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that the AstraZeneca vaccines arriving this Wednesday will be stored waiting on the analysis of the scientific evidence.

Meanwhile, the vaccination program continues with the doses of Pfizer vaccines.

On Monday (April 5) one day ahead of the usual Tuesday deliveries, the country received 118,830 vaccines from Pfizer, for a total of 865,995 doses since the first delivery on December 23, 2020.

- Advertisement -

Official delivery report of the Pfizer vaccines by the CNE

Costa Rica has purchased some 4 million doses from Pfizer.

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleHealth focuses vaccination of people over 58 in the event of a third wave of covid-19
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Health focuses vaccination of people over 58 in the event of a third wave of covid-19

QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Health has ordered the Caja Costarricense...
Read more

Minister of Health will criminally denounce doctors who refuse to be vaccinated

QCOSTARICA - The Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, said on Tuesday...
Read more

MOST READ

Health focuses vaccination of people over 58 in the event of a third wave of covid-19

Economic Recovery

Foreign vessels will be able to profit in Costa Rican waters thanks to new law

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Promoting the nautical industry is the objective of the recently signed "Ley de Impulso a las Marinas Turísticas y el Desarrollo Costero”...
Trends

Costa Rica Chasing Soccer Revival

Carter Maddox -
It’s widely known that Costa Rica passionately supports their National Men’s Soccer Team, however things haven’t exactly been rosey for Los Ticos of late....
Health

Minister of Health will criminally denounce doctors who refuse to be vaccinated

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, said on Tuesday during the press conference from Casa Presidencial, he will go to court to...
Health

Seniors generate long lines to get vaccinated (without an appointment) at the Tibás clinic

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Without an appointment or arriving ahead of time or after their scheduled vaccination against covid-19 caused long lines at the Clodomiro Picado...
Front Page

Road Deaths Fall to Lowest In 7 Years Due to Sanitary Vehicle Restriction

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The year in which the Covid-19 pandemic forced Costa Ricans to transform their mobility habits saw the fewest deaths on the roadS...
News

Costa Rica Opens Land Borders To Tourists Starting Today

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Starting today, Monday, April 5, Costa Rica's land borders with Nicaragua and Panama will be gradually opened. Tourists who do not require an...
National

MOPT extends new extensions related to foreigner and national drivers

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - In order to continue ensuring the public interest by assessing the impact that government institutions have experienced as a result of the...
News

Secret of height: José María Figueres inherited his father’s trick to look taller

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - José Maria Figueres inherited from his father José Figueres Ferrer (affectionately known as Don Pepe) the way of being, the gestures, the...
Redaqted

More airlines and flights predict a rebound in tourism for the second semester

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The arrival of more airlines to Costa Rica, the opening of new routes and frequencies and the reactivation of airlines that paralyzed...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.