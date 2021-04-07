Wednesday 7 April 2021
type here...
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

Health focuses vaccination of people over 58 in the event of a third wave of covid-19

Health Minister warns that if the cases begin to increase severely, the restriction measures, which are currently minimal, could be resumed.

by Rico
14

QCOSTARICA – The Ministry of Health has ordered the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS), to allocate 90% of all vaccines against covid-19 to protect people aged 58 and over, who are part of the second risk group.

Vaccines for the first group, which are made up of seniors living in homes, employees of those centers and front-line personnel, is reduced from 20% to 10%.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, the stockpile of vaccines is reduced from three to one week.

All these are instructions Issued by the National Commission of Vaccination and Epidemiology (CNVE) of the Ministry of Health, given the risks of older people in the event of the eventual third wave of the pandemic if infections continue to increase, explained Pedro González, Vice Minister of Health.

The changes were announced Tuesday at the weekly press conference.

“This decision was made due to the need to minimize mortality and hospital saturation in the face of a third wave. This is the most vulnerable group and they want to speed up their vaccination.

- Advertisement -

Read also: Minister of Health will criminally denounce doctors who refuse to be vaccinated

“This is not going to slow down vaccination in the first group because more doses are arriving and because the decision was made to lower reserves,” explained González.

Since Monday, the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) warned of the increase in the number of serious cases, registered in recent weeks.

Currently, 390 people are hospitalized; 194 of them in Intensive Care. They are patients between zero and 93 years old, informed the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas.

From March 31 to April 6, there were 3,082 confirmed cases of covid-19: 582 on Wednesday, March 31; 538 on Thursday, April 1; 272 on April 2; 293 on Saturday, April 3; 359 on Sunday, April 4; 354 on Monday, April 5; and 684 cases on Tuesday.

Health Minister warns that if the cases begin to increase severely, the restriction measures, which are currently minimal, could be resumed.

- Advertisement -

In total, the accumulated confirmed cases are now 219,846.

Deaths associated with Covid-19 reached 3,000, with 43 more deaths in the last seven days, Salas reported. More than 66% of these deaths, he said, are of seniors.

The Health Minister warned that if the cases begin to increase severely, the restriction measures, which are currently minimal, could be resumed.

However, he recalled, the country needs to reactivate economically. For this reason, he called, again, for the need to continue applying the protocols because the pandemic continues.

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleEx model got tough with follower who wanted to know if she is an escort
Next articleAstraZeneca vaccines arrived in Costa Rica on hold pending analysis by EMA
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

AstraZeneca vaccines arrived in Costa Rica on hold pending analysis by EMA

QCOSTARICA - At 7 am this Wednesday, the first 43,200 vaccines...
Read more

Minister of Health will criminally denounce doctors who refuse to be vaccinated

QCOSTARICA - The Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, said on Tuesday...
Read more

MOST READ

MOPT extends new extensions related to foreigner and national drivers

Trends

Differio Men’s Swimwear Brings Latin Beach Flavor to USA

Carter Maddox -
TRENDS - Latin America is a tropical hotspot for not only the most beautiful beaches, but also some of the boldest swimwear for men....
Health

Pharmacies could sell any Covid-19 vaccine authorized by regulatory agencies

Rico -
QCOSTARICA  - Any vaccine against Covid-19 that has authorization from a regulatory agency recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO) could be sold in...
Trends

Top 5 Useful Apps To Use When Travelling to Costa Rica

Carter Maddox -
Traveling to Costa Rica is a great idea if you’re willing to see the Central American country's wonderful national parks. You can enjoy activities...
Trends

Costa Rica Chasing Soccer Revival

Carter Maddox -
It’s widely known that Costa Rica passionately supports their National Men’s Soccer Team, however things haven’t exactly been rosey for Los Ticos of late....
Latin America

Latin America exceeds 25 million infections in unstoppable advance virus

Q Costa Rica -
Q REPORTS - Latin America surpassed 25 million infections of covid-19 this Friday amid an alarming advance of the pandemic that forces to increase...
Trends

The Best Mobile Solitaire Games Ranked in 2021

Carter Maddox -
Solitaire is simply the game you need to try in a lifetime. Some people say it’s for narcissists; others say that it’s for depressed...
Politics

Legislaotr maintains protest in Legislative Assembly to say no to abortion

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - It's been 12 days already for Nidia Céspedes, independent legislator, taking the floor of the Legislative Assembly in protest against the bill...
Nicaragua

Daniel Ortega Among “Worst Leaders” During the Pandemic

Q24N -
TODAY NICARAGUA – Calling people into the streets for a festive parade “Love in the Time of Covid-19” earned Daniel Ortega and his wife...
Cartago

Fire consumes part of Turrialba market

Q Costa Rica -
HQ - Two wooden structures in the Turrialba market, in Cartago, raised the alarm Friday afternoon. Firefighters arrived at the scene at 5:43 pm, with...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.