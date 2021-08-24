Tuesday 24 August 2021
type here...
Search

Families of Femicide Victims Unite to Call for Stronger Sentences

President Carlos Alvarado signed a law that establishes sentences of up to 35 years in prison

NationalRedaqted
By Q Costa Rica
This was the shirt worn by Xiomara Vásquez, Allison's aunt. Photos Alonso Tenorio This was the shirt worn by Xiomara Vásquez, Allison's aunt. Photos Alonso Tenorio (Alonso Tenorio)
Paying the bills

Latest

Sele will play to a full hotel!

QCOSTARICA - On Sunday, September 5, La Sele, Costa...
Read more

Families of Femicide Victims Unite to Call for Stronger Sentences

QCOSTARICA - Relatives of victims of femicide demonstrated in...
Read more

At least 160 people affected after floods in Jacó

QCOSTARICA - At least 160 people were affected by...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction August 24: Plates ending in “3 & 4” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Tuesday, August 24, vehicles with...
Read more

United States Grants Full Approval for Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 Vaccine

RICO's COVID DIGEST - The United States Food and...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Relatives of victims of femicide demonstrated in front of the San José Courts of Justice building, with banners and white T-shirts with photos of their loved ones, to demand stronger sentences against those who commit the horrendous crimes.

With banners, T-shirts, and their characteristic orange scarves, the families of victims of femicide demonstrated outside the San José courts. Photos Alonso Tenorio

“Our mourning is constant and will not end until the day justice is served. Every day we feel a great emptiness, but we are filled with being here asking for justice for them and that those sentences are raised.

- Advertisement -

“It is not fair that a person who has done so much damage is benefited with that sentence and that the judges say that our loved ones did not suffer, that makes them promote more murderers and we do not want more femicides,” said Xiomara Vásquez, Allison Bonilla’s aunt.

This is the first activity carried out by the group Families Surviving Femicide. Photo Alonso Tenorio

Allison Bonilla’s murderer was last week sentenced to 18 years in prison, a sentence Allison’s family and other families of victims of femicide consider that the sentences were too light.

Read more;

The demonstration began after 8 am Monday, united Óscar Morera, Eva Morera’s father; Patricia Zamora, mother of Luany Salazar; Yendry Vásquez, mother of Allison Bonilla and Flora Chinchilla, mother of Natali Madriz, to mention some of the members surviving femicide.

Read more: Brother Digs Up In Neighbor’s House Body Of His Missing Sister

- Advertisement -

In addition, the group were out in support of other families who are still awaiting a trial, as in the case of Natali Madriz, murdered in June 2019.

This was the shirt worn by Xiomara Vásquez, Allison’s aunt, “Her name is justice”. Photos Alonso Tenorio.

“We feel abandoned, we feel that the murderers have more support than we do, the (femicide) cases are not given the importance they should and we do not want more families to suffer this pain,” said Flora Chinchilla, Natali’s mother.

Law will expand punishment

On Monday, President Carlos Alvarado signed a law that expands the concept of femicide and that establishes sentences of up to 35 years in prison.

- Advertisement -

Carlos Alvarado signing the law that extends the crime of femicide to 7 more circumstances, among them, it will be considered femicide if the accused took advantage of a relationship of friendship or trust with his victim. Photo Casa Presidencial.

Several members of the group Families Surviving Femicide were present at the activity, such as Luany Salazar’s mother and Eva Morera’s father.

With this new law, the deaths of women at the hands of men with whom they had a bond of trust, friendship or relationship, will be considered as femicide, this will also apply to family relationships up to the third degree of consanguinity.

“The signing of this law broadens and strengthens the legal tools to punish the different types and degrees of violence against women, offering greater protection to victims, witnesses and complainants of the scourge of gender violence in our country,” said the president.

Marcela Guerrero, Minister of the Condición de la Mujer, explained that now it is possible to punish femicides without any relationship with the victim, since before it was only considered femicide if the crime was committed by the husband or the man with whom she was maintaining a de facto relationship, thus the former partner was not taken into account in this type of crime.

To the left, Allison Bonilla’s murdered being escorted from the courthouse last week after being found guilty and sentenced to 18 years in prison; to the right, Allison’s mother with a photo of her daughter, who considers the penalty imposed as too light. Photo from social networks

“This law settles a historical debt with women, does justice to the families who are victims of femicide and faces impunity by ensuring that the full weight of the law falls against anyone who kills women for the fact of being a woman,” said Guerrero.

Óscar Morera recognized the signing of this law as a very important step in their struggle but pointed out that it is only the beginning.

The new law was signed by President Alvarado. Photo Casa presidencial

“It is important that we have changed the law because now the legal tool exists, but it is important that we realize that if the justice system does not understand and treat these hate crimes against women as what they are, the sentences will go to continue being very soft,” Morera said.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleAt least 160 people affected after floods in Jacó
Next articleSele will play to a full hotel!
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Murders of women at the hands of boyfriends and exes will also be femicides

QCOSTARICA - With 40 votes in favor and none against, Legislators...
Read more

The New Feminism in Latin America

Q REPORTS - The mobilizations against racism and machismo in Latin...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Pura Vida

A giant in the friendliest airport in the region (photos)

TODAY COSTA RICA - A giant in the friendliest...
Health

Health includes QR code to validate online vaccination certificate

QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Health announced Friday the...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.