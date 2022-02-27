Sunday 27 February 2022
Authorities activate contingency plans to mitigate effects of the dry season

AyA incorporates new hydraulic infrastructure

ClimateHQ
By Rico
QCOSTARICA – The Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN) – Costa Rica’s weather service, the National Commission for Risk Prevention and Emergency Response (CNE), the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG), and the Costa Rican Institute of Aqueducts and Sewers (AyA) are preparing to deal with the impacts of the dry season in certain parts of the country.

The concern is given taking into account IMN projections that indicate that the dry season will continue in the Pacific and Central Valley regions, while in the Caribbean and the North Zone there will be little rainfall.

Eladio Solano, interim director of the IMN, indicated that the North and Caribbean regions of the country presented a significant rainfall deficit during January.

Tomás Martínez, president of AyA, detailed some of the actions that were launched to deal with the dry periods during 2022.

For his part, Alexander Solís, president of the CNE, commented that the preventive plan has already been activated in the face of the impact that the drought may have on the agricultural and livestock sector.

The authorities recommended that the population use water resources consciously and avoid waste.

