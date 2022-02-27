Joey King Shares Photos from Costa Rica Trip

Q MAGAZINE (JustJared) Joey King looks beautiful in these new photos that she shared from her trip to Costa Rica!

The 22-year-old actress is currently traveling abroad with her boyfriend Steven Piet, a few weeks after celebrating their third anniversary as a couple. For those who don’t know, they met while working on the Hulu series The Act. She starred in the series and he directed two episodes.

“This is really great,” Joey captioned the photos of her and Steven visiting a waterfall.

A bunch of Joey‘s celebrity friends commented on the post.

Joey‘s BFF Sabrina Carpenter commented, “i’m gonna be honest … i’m only looking at your titties right now.” Elle Fanning wrote, “Boddddddddyyyyyyy.” Brianne Tju, her co-star in the upcoming movie Uglies, said, “ARE YOU KIDDING ME JOEY LYNN KING?!!! Is this a joke?

The couple was spotted a couple weeks ago in New York!

