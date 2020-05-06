Authorities are investigating how foreigners in Heredia immigratnion detention center were infected withCOVID-19

The 22 officers who take care of the compound were tested by COVID-19 and they tested negative, as did 13 other foreigners who are being detained in the same place.

Authorities are investigating how the 14 foreigners being held at the Immigration Holding Center in Heredia became infected with COVID-19.

Last Sunday it was announced that two of these foreigners were infected with the coronavirus, however, on Tuesday it was announced that 12 more were also positive.

Raquel Vargas, director of Immigration, released more details this Wednesday afternoon and assures that these people were already there before the Ministry of Health began the restriction measures for foreigners, so they are now investigating how they could then be infected.

The 22 officers who take care of the compound were tested by COVID-19 and they tested negative, as did 13 other foreigners who being detained in the same holding center.

Following the outbreak, the building was totally isolated by the authorities and with strict surveillance and hygiene protocols. Detainees testing positive have been separated from those who tested negative.

Some staff has remained onsite, while the rest under a quarantine order at home.