69 Nicaraguans illegal in Costa Rica intercepted in Los Chiles

According to the official report, the foreigners were travelling in a truck

Police patrols in Los Chiles, intercepted a group of 69 Nicaraguans illegally in Costa Rica. The incident occurred Wednesday morning in the La Trocha sector, near the border with Nicaragua.

The foreigners traveled together, crowded in a truck used to transport livestock, making its way from Nicaragua, their country of origin.

As confirmed by the director of the Fuerza Publica (National Police) Daniel Calderón, the license plate of the truck belongs to a fruit packing company in Costa Rica.

The Ministry of Security reports they have perceived an increase in the arrival of foreigners through blind spots on the northern border since the closure of official posts was implemented as a result of the COVID-19 emergency.

Currently, foreigners and residents (who lest the country after March 23) are prohibited from entering Costa Rica.