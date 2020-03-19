The upscale chain of supermarkets in Costa Rica announced new hours in the face of the coronavirus covid-19, including exclusive shopping hours for seniors.

Typically Automercado stores open at 7:00 am and closed by 10:00 pm.

Now, the first two hours of the day, that is from 7:00 am to 9:00 am, is reserved for seniors and one person accompanying them, if necessary.

From 9:00 am to 8:00 pm the store will be open to all customers.

The supermarket chain is also practicing social distancing, limiting the number of customers in stores. Staff is now monitoring the front door, manually opening and closing doors for customers to enter and exit. If the supermarket reaches 50% capacity, it will close its doors waiting for the number of people inside to drop.