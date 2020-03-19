The Ministry of Health (Minsa) confirmed the first case of coronavirus (Covid-19) in Nicaragua on Wednesday night. This is a 40-year-old man who contracted the virus in Panama and “there he was infected and presented symptoms. The test was done and is being attended to,” said vice president, Rosario Murillo on the national network, assuring that the person is stable.

“This is a 40-year-old brother (Nicaraguan) who traveled to Panama between the 13th and 14th of this month, and who returned to our country on the 15th, that is, on Sunday, by air,” added Murillo.

The VP did not give any details of any other suspected Covid-19 cases in the country.

Murillo assured that all people who had contact with the patient will be tested.

“Anyone who has had contact with him, anyone in his family who has symptoms, will immediately proceed to be tested,” said Murillo.

The man reportedly started presenting symptoms “on March 17, with fever, sore throat and dry cough,” Murillo said.

Murillo, who did not specify in which hospital the man is being treated, clarified that this first contagion is an imported case.

Murillo also reported that the Ministry of Health (Minsa), starting this Thursday, March 19, report mornings and afternoons “what we are finding (of the Covid-19.). We will be communicating at all times,” said Murillo.

Prepared

Authorities throughout the health system have repeatedly assured that they are prepared to care for people with symptoms of the coronavirus covid-19. However, they have not restricted the arrival of travelers from countries with coronavirus cases and unless they present symptoms there will not be any type of quarantine.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the spread of the coronavirus as a pandemic on Wednesday, March 11. From then on, authorities in most countries worldwide chose to close their borders to prevent a Covid-19 outbreak.

However, in Nicaragua, authorities refused to close the main routes of entry into the country and, instead, stated that “if there are cases with respiratory symptoms and an epidemiological link, that person, or persons, will be admitted to a health (center) for your study and follow-up ”.

Take care of things

Despite the non-serious attitude of the administration towards the covid-19 and possible cases, Nicaraguans took it upon themselves to be prepared, buying masks as recommended by the WHO and other products to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, to the point that in the pharmacies of Managua they were out of stock on masks.

The Walmart chain with brand supermarkets such as Walmart, La Union, Maxi Pali and Pali have begun to limit the purchase of disinfectant products in the face of the threat of the coronavirus in Nicaragua, including alcohol gel, antibacterial soap and mouth covers. Limits are three items per person.

Coronavirus Covid-19 in Central America (March 18, 2020):

Belize: 0 confirmed cases, 0 reported deaths

Costa Rica: 69 confirmed cases, 1 reported death

Guatemala: 8 confirmed cases, 1 reported deaths

Honduras: 12 confirmed cases, 0 reported deaths

Nicaragua: 1 confirmed case, 0 reported deaths

El Salvador: 1 confirmed case, 0 reported deaths

Panama: 109 confirmed cases, 1 reported deaths

Total regional: 200 cases, 3 reported deaths

Article originally appeared on Today Nicaragua and is republished here with permission.