Avianca announces direct flight between Mexico City and San Jose, Costa Rica

Q TRAVEL – Avianca announced a new service, this time to directly connect the Juan Santamaría International Airport in San Jose, Costa Rica (SJO) with Mexico City, Mexico (MEX), a service that will start on December 1.

The airline explained in a statement that Airbus A319 aircraft will be used for these direct flights to Mexico and that more than 6,000 seats per month will be made available to passengers.

The departure from the Juan Santamaría airport will be at 12:30 pm, starting on Wednesday, December 1, with expected arrival in Mexico City at 3:30 pm, according to the planning disclosed by the airline on Tuesday, September 28.

From Mexico City, the flight will depart at 12:55 p.m. and will arrive at Juan Santamaría at 3:45 p.m., the airline said in a statement.

Tickets for this flight are already on sale and can be purchased at Avianca.com, the My Avianca application, and travel agencies.

David Alemán, general director of the airline for Central and South America, highlighted that the Costa Rican market has the operations of that airline.

“Central America is an important market for Avianca and Costa Rica is at the center of our route expansion in the region. In addition to the San José – Mexico City route, a few weeks ago we also announced that as of December we will have three new non-stop routes to New York, Los Angeles and Cancun,” said Alemán.

He added that the airline has in operation, since last July, direct flights to Miami from the Juan Santamaría.

According to the information disclosed by the airline, it currently offers a network of flights in Latin America with 99 routes, more than 2,680 flights per week, and about 400,000 weekly seats.

