iShop Will Receive Trade-in Used Apple Devices

QCOSTARICA – iShop, the local distributor of Apple products, will receive the buyer’s current device (iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch) as a payment method towards a new purchase.

“Users can bring their iPhone, Apple Watch or iPad to value for free, we will indicate if the device can be received and the value of the valuation,” said Alejandra Amador, marketing manager of iShop Central America. “That way, the customer can decide whether to apply it as part of the payment for the new Apple device they want to purchase.”

Amador explained that the valuation of the products is a free service, which can be done in any of the 14 iShop stores in Costa Rica and any remaining balance after applying the CashBack, can be financed.

iShop has more than 71 stores in six Latin American countries. In Costa Rica it has 12 points in the Greater Metropolitan Area, one in Pérez Zeledón and another in Herradura (Garabito), five technical service centers authorized by Apple, an online store, WhatsApp channel (6160-0274) and 100 employees.

The exchange can be applied to different devices, so that the customer can purchase what they want, including the new iPhone 13 when it becomes available.

Amador explained that the devices for trade-in must have original components, that is, if they have been repaired, any reports were done at Apple Authorized Centers using original parts.

“One of the most important things for us is that the device can be unlocked by the user and that it is not blocked in the Sutel (Superintendency of Telecommunications),” Amador explained. “We do not promote the sale of stolen devices, when there is the slightest doubt, the device is not received.”

As to the iPhone 13, Amador did not say when it would be in Costa Rica, only that they are “preparing for the entry”.

The new iPhone will also be available at other Apple distributors in Costa Rica, such as iCon and Tiendas Monge who already has the device in pre-sale.

