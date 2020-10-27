Tuesday, 27 October 2020
Avianca reopens travel to Central and South America

The Colombian airline announced the reopening of services on November 1 to Juan Santamaría, with seven weekly flights to San Salvador and four weekly to the Colombian capital

by Rico
QCOSTARICA – Avianca, the Colombian airline, announced that it will resume its operations to Costa Rica with options for travel to Central and South America, regions that are currently practically without services on flights as a result of the pandemic.

Avianca said Monday, October 26, that it will resume flights from the Juan Santamaría airport (SJO) in San Jose starting on November 1, with a daily flight to the airline’s regional hub in El Salvador (SAL).

In addition, waiting on confirmation of the start date, the airline will offer four weekly flights between San Jose and Colombia’s cpaital city, Bogot (BOG). The flights would be on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Avianca’s director for Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, David Alemán, highlighted in an interview from El Salvador that the company intends to make the best connection for travelers to and from Costa Rica.

In El Salvador, operations were restarted on September 19 and from there connections are made mainly to cities in the United States and to the rest of Central American countries.

From Bogotá, the airline offers connections to cities in South America.

