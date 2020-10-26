Disinfecting the “Concrete Box”

QCOSTARICA – Thursday afternoon, October 22, 2020, the Costa Rica’s Legislative Assembly or Congress building – I call the “concrete box” became a superspreader of the coronavirus, with more than 50 cases confirmed, forcing a halt to the day’s legislative session and a shut down of the entire building.

The next day, Friday, a disinfection was carried out with the objective of discarding new cases of COVID-19 was the goal of the cleanup.

Among the main areas of focus of the disinfection process were the offices of the legislators, the Commission Rooms and Assembly floor, the Technical Services Department, as well as the Public Relations, Press, and Protocol department.

Parliamentary activity will resume tomorrow, Tuesday, October 27.

