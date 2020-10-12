Avoid downtown San Jose this Monday as protests continue

QCOSTARICA – Another massive march against the Government was called for this Monday in San Jose by the Movimiento Rescate Nacional (National Rescue Movement).

Célimo Guido, on Sunday afternoon, called on the protesters holding blockades across the country to give it a “rest” on Monday, to partake in the movement in capital city, where starting at 9 am, will move from La Merced Park, located on the east side of the San Juan de Dios hospital, to the Legislative Assembly and later to Casa Presidencial, in Zapote.

This movement is sure to cause the n streets of downtown Chepe to remain closed for hours and those routes that remain open, heavily congested.

If you can, avoid being in San Jose center today.

