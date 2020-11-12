Lighter SideQToons AyA president does not see any error in high bills to its customers by Q Costa Rica 1 hour ago 9 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print What mistakes? AyA president does not see any error in high bills to its customers. - Advertisement - Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print AyAhigh water billswater utility Previous articleTico produces new tequila with Tesla and the product sells like hot cakes Q Costa RicaReports by QCR staff Related Articles What mistakes? Asks Head of AyA News Rico - 10 November 2020 QCOSTARICA - Perhaps you weren't one of the thousands affected by... Read more Aresep: “Make payment arrangement and no cuts in water service meanwhile” Redaqted Rico - 17 September 2020 (QCOSTARICA) The Autoridad Reguladora de los Servicios Públicos (Aresep) - Public... Read more MOST READ News Biden to bring benefits to Costa Rica Rico - 8 November 2020 QCOSTARICA - The arrival of Joe Biden to the White House in January will imply, for the world economy, the return of the United... Read more Health Covid-19 contagion rate in Costa Rica continues to decline Rico - 5 November 2020 QCOSTARICA - The contagion rate of covid-19 continues to decline in Costa Rica, going from 0.97 a week ago to 0.94, according to the... News How close is Costa Rica to getting the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine? Rico - 9 November 2020 QCOSTARICA - The pharmaceutical Pfizer and the biotechnology company BioNTech announced, this Monday morning, the intermediate results of their clinical trial to test a... News What mistakes? Asks Head of AyA Rico - 10 November 2020 QCOSTARICA - Perhaps you weren't one of the thousands affected by the mistakes in billing by the water utility, the Acueductos y Alcantarillados (AyA),... Pura Vida How Small Is Costa Rica? Q Costa Rica - 10 November 2020 QCOSTARICA - How small is Costa Rica? Costa Rica is a tiny country between Nicaragua and Panama, with a landmass of 51,100 square kilometers... HQ “We hope that the Biden government will bring us an improvement in travel recommendation”, Canatur Rico - 10 November 2020 The change of government in the United States should not mean major changes for tourism in Costa Rica, considers Ruben Acón, president of the... Let's Keep This Going!To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.Subscribe