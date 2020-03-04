Reactivating the Crucitas mine properly would bring about US$300 million to Costa Rica, taking into account various factors such as the operating contract, among others.

Another option for the area would be to maintain the moratorium of the mine and, in return, develop rural academic centers, as well as historic mining tourism.

The Government, for its part, is trying to end illegal mining; However, there is no certainty that it has adequate resources. For this, the country currently lives the worst of all possible scenarios: the illegal mining of prospectors, which does not generate any economic benefit, while using toxic chemicals, reports La Republica.