From today, Saturday, March 21, the state bank, Banco de Costa Rica (BCR), will have special hours in order to take care of the health of its clients and employees.

The new hours are:

All branches nationwide will be open only from Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Branches shopping centers be open Monday to Friday, at 2 p.m. at 6 p.m

No BCR branch in the country will be open on Saturdays and Sundays,

All BCR branches will be closed during Semana Santa (Easter Week April 5 to 11)

In addition, starting on Monday, March 23, all branches will between 8 am and 9 am will exclusively attend adults 65 and over, pregnant women and people with reduced abilities.

The bank said these changes will continue while the national emergency is in effect.

Online banking is open at www.bancobcr.com or BCR Mobile App at all hours.