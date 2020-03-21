Bars are closed. Everyone is asked to stay at home. But it doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a cold one. So more than thirty Costa Rican craft breweries joined forces to bring their brands right to your door.

The initiative seeks to boost their businesses, but at the same time motivate people to stay at home.

The project is from the Association of Craft Brewers of Costa Rica (Asociación de Cerveceros Artesanales de Costa Rica), each of its associates is taking orders via phone or WhatsApp.

The complete list of the breweries and their contact numbers that are providing the service is available at acacr.net.

The service is available in different areas of the country from the Greater Metropolitan Area to Guanacaste and Ciudad Quesada.

Most orders require a minimum of beer, usually around six.