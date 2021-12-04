Saturday 4 December 2021
type here...
Search

Bar asks the Police for help for anti-vaxx demanding entry without a QR code

"When he was denied admission, his intentions escalated, inciting hatred in networks and threatening us as a business and our collaborators, '' the owner denounced

NationalRedaqted
By Rico
These are images of the live broadcast that the client made when they were not allowed to enter the establishment for not presenting the QR code. Photo: taken from social networks
Paying the bills

Latest

Bar asks the Police for help for anti-vaxx demanding entry without a QR code

QCOSTARICA - A San Jose bar had to resort...
Read more

New U.S. COVID-19 international travel testing rules take effect Monday

(Reuters) New rules requiring international air travelers arriving in...
Read more

Travel by bus to Nicaragua through the Tablillas border now available

QCOSTARICA - As of Friday, December 3, those who...
Read more

Malls will not ask for QR to avoid conflicts with customers

QCOSTARICA - Most shopping centers in Costa Rica rule...
Read more

San José cancels Zapote bullfights

QCOSTARICA - The Municipality of San José announced Thursday...
Read more

Online Gambling: Can Costa Rica Ward Off the US’ Advances?

Central America and the Caribbean used to be havens...
Read more

Fourth pandemic wave will halt tourism recovery until 2023

QCOSTARICA - The world faces a fourth pandemic wave...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – A San Jose bar had to resort to calling police Thursday night, to remove an individual who threatened to sue them for not letting him in without presenting the QR code. The facts circulated on social networks since the man, surnamed Albertazzi, transmitted the altercation on Facebook.

The owners of the business, called NEON, also published a statement on Friday to explain what happened.

These are images of the live broadcast that the client made when he was not allowed to enter the establishment for not presenting the QR code. Photo: taken from social networks

“Yesterday (Thursday) we had an incident on the outskirts of the premises: an individual wanted to enter the restaurant without having the QR code, which we are requesting from anyone who wishes to enter. By being denied admission, his intentions escalated, inciting hatred on (social) networks and threatening us as businesses and our workers. We were forced to call the Police to help us by removing the individual, “reported the establishment, located in the Escalante neighborhood, on the east side of San José.

- Advertisement -

Read more: Malls will not ask for QR to avoid conflicts with customers

According to the transmission shared by Albertazzi, who also participated as a representative of the anti-vaccine movement in a recent meeting at the Ombudsman’s Office, the bar discriminated against him for not allowing him entry and even told them that he would take legal action. He was accompanied by the doctor Jimena Campos, known for spreading false news about the doses against covid-19.

Marcelo Solano, director of the San Jose Municipal Police confirmed the alert that entered 911 system, which was attended by the Fuerza Publica (National Police) who have not commented on the incident.

Solano recalled that all venues can reserve the right of admission.

Protecting customers

The managers of NEON explained that they made the decision to request the QR because their business has been characterized as a safe space for the LGTBQIA + community (its target audience) and it will never tolerate or accept threats or acts of violence against its workers and clients, regardless thef motivation.

In addition, they explained that they trust the importance of vaccination against covid-19 and that is why they only accept people who accredit their doses. This possibility was open to all businesses in the country since this Wednesday, but some have expressed fear of possible problems with customers due to its application.

- Advertisement -

“At NEON we believe in vaccines and we have decided to implement the QR code to provide a safer experience for all of our customers. This will not change because of situations like yesterday (Thursday) or because of the threats that we continue to receive on the networks,” a business representative explained.

The mandatory nature of the QR was challenged before the Contentious Administrative and Civil Treasury Court, which accepted a very provisional precautionary measure.

The government has given businesses the option of voluntarily accepting the QR code policy and operate at 100% capacity or not, and remain at 50% capacity.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleNew U.S. COVID-19 international travel testing rules take effect Monday
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Malls will not ask for QR to avoid conflicts with customers

QCOSTARICA - Most shopping centers in Costa Rica rule out requesting...
Read more

Fourth pandemic wave will halt tourism recovery until 2023

QCOSTARICA - The world faces a fourth pandemic wave and this...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.