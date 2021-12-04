Bar asks the Police for help for anti-vaxx demanding entry without a QR code

QCOSTARICA – A San Jose bar had to resort to calling police Thursday night, to remove an individual who threatened to sue them for not letting him in without presenting the QR code. The facts circulated on social networks since the man, surnamed Albertazzi, transmitted the altercation on Facebook.

The owners of the business, called NEON, also published a statement on Friday to explain what happened.

“Yesterday (Thursday) we had an incident on the outskirts of the premises: an individual wanted to enter the restaurant without having the QR code, which we are requesting from anyone who wishes to enter. By being denied admission, his intentions escalated, inciting hatred on (social) networks and threatening us as businesses and our workers. We were forced to call the Police to help us by removing the individual, “reported the establishment, located in the Escalante neighborhood, on the east side of San José.

According to the transmission shared by Albertazzi, who also participated as a representative of the anti-vaccine movement in a recent meeting at the Ombudsman’s Office, the bar discriminated against him for not allowing him entry and even told them that he would take legal action. He was accompanied by the doctor Jimena Campos, known for spreading false news about the doses against covid-19.

Marcelo Solano, director of the San Jose Municipal Police confirmed the alert that entered 911 system, which was attended by the Fuerza Publica (National Police) who have not commented on the incident.

Solano recalled that all venues can reserve the right of admission.

Protecting customers

The managers of NEON explained that they made the decision to request the QR because their business has been characterized as a safe space for the LGTBQIA + community (its target audience) and it will never tolerate or accept threats or acts of violence against its workers and clients, regardless thef motivation.

In addition, they explained that they trust the importance of vaccination against covid-19 and that is why they only accept people who accredit their doses. This possibility was open to all businesses in the country since this Wednesday, but some have expressed fear of possible problems with customers due to its application.

“At NEON we believe in vaccines and we have decided to implement the QR code to provide a safer experience for all of our customers. This will not change because of situations like yesterday (Thursday) or because of the threats that we continue to receive on the networks,” a business representative explained.

The mandatory nature of the QR was challenged before the Contentious Administrative and Civil Treasury Court, which accepted a very provisional precautionary measure.

The government has given businesses the option of voluntarily accepting the QR code policy and operate at 100% capacity or not, and remain at 50% capacity.

