Basic basket, rentals, water and electricity would be exempt from VAT for six months

(QCOSTARICA) With the aim of helping Costa Ricans who suffer the economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, legislators hastened the passage of a bill that would give months of exoneration to the basic basket, rents, water and electricity.

The initiative was waived in Congress today, so it will be debated in an accelerated manner.

However, the bill would be approved until mid-July, to exonerate a tax that went into effect in July, as lawmakers went began their week’s vacation today, due to the increase in cases of COVID-19 registered in recent days in the halls of the Legislative Assembly.

Legislators will be back at work next Friday.

The motion was approved with 35 votes in favor.

