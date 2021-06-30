There is only one thing better than a sunny holiday, and that is a holiday at one of the best all-inclusive resorts in Costa Rica. Costa Rica is one of the vacation destinations, whether you are looking for a beach resort, casino resort, or both.

We particularly recommend an all-inclusive holiday in Costa Rica if you are looking for somewhere exotic, sunny, and casino friendly.

Furthermore, it is one of the happiest countries in the world, making it the perfect vacation destination!

The country is situated in Central America and offers some of the most beautiful weather and views in the world. Furthermore, the all-inclusive resorts found in this country take away all of the stress of holiday making, leaving you with more time to relax, enjoy the beach and check out the casinos! Read on to find out more!

Staying at a Costa Rican All-Inclusive Resort as a Swedish Holiday Maker

Before we tell you about the best Costa Rican all-inclusive casino resorts that we have found during our research, let’s talk a bit about why you should consider this option as a Swedish holidaymaker. Sweden is a casino-friendly country with some of the most relaxed gambling laws in the EU. It also boasts the crazy statistic that over half of Swedish gamblers are female!

Whether it's slots, casino games, or bingo, Sweden allows you to enjoy all of this fun stuff, and you can be sure that there will be no gender discrimination.

Whilst you may think that Sweden is a very different country from Costa Rica, you would be surprised about the similarities. Costa Rica is also a casino-friendly country and has a long history of accepting Swedish holidaymakers.

If you are from Sweden, love trying your luck at the casino, and simply want to enjoy yourself in a sunny and picturesque place, Costa Rica will welcome you with open arms. Now, let’s take a look at some of the best all-inclusive resorts in Costa Rica for Swedish casino fans!

Mikado Natural Lodge

Mikado Natural Lodge is one of our favorite choices for Costa Rican all-inclusive resorts. The resort is ideal for families or couples alike, boasting six beautiful bungalows and a breathtaking infinity pool, all situated in the heart of 7.5 acres of the jungle! Everything is included at this resort, including buffet meals, beverages, and all the luxurious service that you could need.

One of our favorite things about this resort is it is a short journey away from Casino Diria. If you can resist leaving your luxury bungalow for a few hours, tons of epic slot machines and casino games will be waiting for you here. It sounds like paradise!

Hotel Riu Palace Costa Rica

We really do love Mikado Natural Lodge, but there is one problem – you have to travel outside of the resort for your casino games! Luckily, there are tons of all-inclusive resorts that feature amazing casino games within the premises, including Hotel Riu Palace.

This beautiful resort includes luxury services open 24 hours a day, including delicious restaurants, sophisticated architecture, and private balconies for all rooms!

If you can pull yourself away from the VIP features of this luxury resort, tons of casino games will be waiting to be tried, 24/7! Why choose the boring Las Vegas casino experience just like everybody else when you could experience it in Costa Rica with style!

Hotel Riu Guanacaste

Similarly to Hotel Riu Palace, Hotel Riu Guanacaste also offers luxury swimming pools, beach resorts, all-inclusive bars, and restaurants, and, most importantly, a casino! The location is particularly attractive, being situated just a 30-minute drive from the airport and right next to a beach.

Whether you are looking for luxury spas, tennis courts, or a classic casino to play some holiday slots, Hotel Riu Guanacaste has everything you need for a wonderful vacation. Honestly, what more could you want from a vacation destination?

Costa Rican Paradise

Overall, Costa Rica is a prime vacation destination for any Swedish casino fans looking for an all-inclusive resort. It was hard to choose just three of our favorites, so we encourage you to check them out in addition to other nearby resorts!

Overall, Costa Rica is a prime vacation destination for any Swedish casino fans looking for an all-inclusive resort. It was hard to choose just three of our favorites, so we encourage you to check them out in addition to other nearby resorts!