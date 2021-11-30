Betcity betting as a bookmaker

Find out what Betcity is and how to create an account. Get acquainted with the Betcity app and find out how to download them.

Betcity appeared in 2003 and has been competing with other bookmakers on the betting market ever since. Betcity accepts bets on the basis of Curacao license No.8048JAZ/2013-004 which was registered in 2013.

Indian players have a lot of advantages when using Betcity. Here you can find a number of comfortable payment methods in rupees:

Airtel;

Ecopayz;

Visa;

UPI;

PhonePe;

Mastercard, and etc.

And also, Indian players can get bonuses which will help to start a good betting experience.

Create an Account at Betcity online

It won’t take you long to create an account on the website, because Betcity wants to save customers’ time for less important things. First, you need to click on the registration button and then do a few steps.

Fill in the required fields. After clicking on the registration button, a form will appear with empty fields, which must be filled in: cell phone number or e-mail, name, last name, country of residence, the currency of your account, etc; Think of a password. So that you can use your Betcity account, later on, you will need to think up and write down your future password. You will be asked for this when you log into your account. Click on the button to create your account. Once you have entered all the necessary details, the button to activate your Betcity account will become available; Go through Betcity login. To use your created account, you need to make a Betcity login. To do this, find the login button on the website, enter your details and password.

When you have done all these steps, your account will be created and you can enjoy your favorite hobby to the full.

How to Place a Bet in Betcity?

Betting on the Betcity website can be done very quickly and comfortably. We won’t describe the process of logging into your account, as it’s all explained under “Log in to Betcity”. In order to make a bet on cricket you will need to:

In the top line with sports betting types, select “Sports” or “Live Betting”, depending on your preference. In the menu, which is on the left side of the screen, find cricket; Select the match of cricket and the bet itself. Once you’ve chosen a category of cricket betting, find the match you want to bet, the types of bets you can place will be listed there, and the odds are also displayed. Click on one of the odds; Select a bet amount. The right tab will display the bet you want to place. Enter the amount of money you have decided to bet; Confirm the bet. No documents are required from you here. Once you have clicked and placed the bet, Betcity will ask you to confirm it by pressing one button (this is to avoid accidental errors).

Betcity Mobile App for Android and iOS

There are players who are unable to bet all the time from one place. Especially for such cases and for the comfort of users, an online betting app has been created. Here you will find almost all the features that are offered on the Betcity website. It has been made for such operating systems as iOS and Android.

Downloading a mobile app on your phone is easy enough. To install the application on your iPhone or iPad, just go to the App Store and find the needed application. Click “Download” and wait for the installation on your gadget.

To download the Betcity app for your Android device, you should find a link on the official website to download the APK file of the Betcity app. Wait for the downloading. Check whether installing the app from unknown sources is allowed in your smartphone settings. If yes, then leave it that way, if not, then allow it. After downloading, go to your phone’s uploaded files and find the APK file there. Click “Install” and wait.

Conclusion

We have discussed the main aspects that are important for sports bettors who are interested in a bookmaker such as Betcity. Here is some useful information to help you decide if you want to start betting with Betcity.

FAQ

We have collected a list of questions that most often arise in the heads of Betcity users. The answers to them can help you to understand some aspects. Here is a couple of them:

Is Betcity an honest bookmaker?

Definitely, yes. Betcity has a wide audience and makes money from it, so it makes no sense for it to cheat its customers. Moreover, Betcity has a Curacao license No.8048JAZ/2013-004. The bookmaker should follow it and try to make his bets as honest as possible.

Can I create a second Betcity account?

No, you can’t. Betcity has pointed out in its rules that creating two or more accounts is forbidden, as it makes it difficult to play honestly. If you are caught using two accounts, they will both be banned. In addition, you will not be allowed to register accounts on Betcity anymore.

