Bicentennial commemorative coin in circulation starting today

QCOSTARICA – The new coin of ¢500, with commemorative motifs of the Bicentennial of Independence, will enter into circulation as of today, Thursday, November 11.

The Central Bank has already received five million units, which will go into circulation as requested by the banks to meet the demand.

According to the Department of Issuance and Securities of the Central Bank of Costa Rica (BCCR), a total of 420 thousand pieces have already been delivered to meet the requests for currency made by the Banco Nacional, Banco de Costa Rica, BAC Credomatic, Banco Promérica and BCT Bank.

The coin is composed of a silver-plated copper and nickel core and a gold outer ring made from an alloy of copper, zinc and nickel.

As its main security feature, the coin has a latent image: thus, by turning the coin sideways, it is observed how the value “500” changes to the acronym “BCCR”.

