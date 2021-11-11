Cabletica and Movistar, convergence that marks a milestone in telecommunications

QCOSTARICA – Three months after the announcement of the integration of the Cabletica and Movistar brands under the ownership of Liberty Latin America (LLA), both telcos are on their way to becoming a solid fixed and mobile connectivity company.

It is the first integration of its nature in one of the most dynamic and essential markets of Costa Rica’s economy, where they complement and challenge each other for 2022.

The first benefits announced included a welcome offer for subscribers of both brands, which will remain for life as long as they remain customers: 50% faster speed on their fixed Internet, and 50% more Gigas on their mobile data plan.

Its greatest achievement during these 90 days is to achieve a smooth integration, which is not easy in the case of two companies with such a large number of clients, and with how crucial their services are for their daily lives.

“Our first goal was to keep the services running smoothly. And at the same time, take the first steps towards a convergent offer and culture. We are being successful in achieving both objectives, and we will see this reflected especially in the first 6 months of 2022 when we are already a single company in terms of customers,” says Johanna Escobar Guerra, General Manager of Cabletica-Movistar.

In this integration stage, they ensured that each brand learned the best of the other according to its specialty.

Movistar took advantage of the innovation and culture of customer service and care, to facilitate digital service channels and reduce service times.

While Cabletica drew on their extensive experience in the creation of packages, leadership at the technical level and offer design, and how to combine various services.

In fixed Internet and pay-TV, the next step includes the opening of digital customer service channels – WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter – as well as the opportunity to self-install services, so that customers don’t have to wait for a technician’s visit.

Cabletica has made a special effort to speed up the installation of its fiber optic services. “Practically 100% of our deployment in 2021 was in fiber optics; and this will be the case in the first months of 2022, not only in the Greater Metropolitan Area, but also in Puriscal, Tabarcia, Acosta, and we will further expand the cantons in which we have a presence while improving the symmetry relationship in fiber connections,” Escobar highlighted.

During this year Tibás, Naranjo, Guápiles, Poás de Alajuela, Sarchí, Cartago, Orotina, Turrialba and Grecia also joined the Cabletica Fiber Optic network, reaching more than 35 thousand homes. They plan to reach up to 100,000 homes with fiber optics by 2022, without neglecting the improvements in their existing fiber network.

Three months after the integration of the brands, they coincide with a milestone to celebrate: the 10th anniversary (on November 8) of Movistar’s arrival in Costa Rica.

“Since the opening of telecommunications in Costa Rica. Movistar has stood out as a competitive, risky and innovative player on the operator scene. After multiple analyzes of Sutel and Open Signal, Movistar has proven to be a leader in 4G availability and coverage. For 7 years when we started with the LTE network, we have grown steadily in coverage and quality of the network,” explained Escobar.

Looking ahead to 2022, the next stage of integration is coming, which is the formation of a single brand and sustaining the positive results of 2021, and of course, being ready for when the conditions are given in the country and developing the 5G network.

