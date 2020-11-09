Monday, 9 November 2020
South AmericaBrazil

Biden’s victory marks a setback for Bolsonaro

The so-called 'tropical Trump' professed fervent support for the Republican from the beginning of his term. According to analysts, he is isolated abroad and more vulnerable at home

by Q24N
19

(Q24N) Brasilia – Joe Biden’s victory in the US elections marks a setback for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, the so-called “tropical Trump” who professed fervent support for Donald Trump and, according to analysts, is isolated abroad and more vulnerable at home.

In this file photo, US President Donald Trump (left) speaks with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro during a dinner in Palm Beach, Florida, on March 7, 2020. Photo: AFP

So far, the Brazilian leader has been silent about the victory of the Biden, as has the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

- Advertisement -

While Obrador indicated that he will wait for the resolution of “legal issues” to pronounce himself and Bolsonaro has simply kept silent.

Elected in 2018 and a candidate for reelection in 2022, Bolsonaro modeled his political rise in the style of Donald Trump.

Both known for their ability to rant on social media and agitate their conservative bases, Bolsonaro and Trump are two of the most visible faces of the new right that re-emerged in the world four years ago.

More vulnerable to pressure

- Advertisement -

A 65-year-old former Army captain, Bolsonaro welcomed and encouraged comparisons, confessed his admiration for Trump and cultivated close relations, to the point of breaking with the Brazilian diplomatic tradition by openly supporting the re-election of Trump.

Bolsonaro, faithful to the belligerent style he shares with Trump, also staged clashes with Biden during the presidential campaign.

During the first presidential debate with Trump in September, Biden claimed that the United States should push Brazil to better protect the Amazon rainforest, a statement Bolsonaro called “disastrous.”

“Regrettable Mr. Joe Biden, from all points of view regrettable,” Bolsonarot said in a tweet.

A series of events that could lead to an uneasy relationship with the Biden administration, eager to regain US leadership in the international community.

In particular, Biden seeks to promote the fight against global warming, a sensitive issue for a Brazilian president skeptical of climate change and under whose government there has been an increase in deforestation and fires in the Amazon.

- Advertisement -

Trump’s departure also exposes Bolsonaro to further criticism and pressure.

“Trump’s defeat weakens Bolsonaro, makes him look more isolated. It means more negative attention to Bolsonaro, who will become the face of the new right. And it will draw more attention to his actions in the Amazon, in part because we will have a president from the United States talking about the issue,” Brian Winter, vice president of the Americas Society / Council of The Americas institute, told AFP.

“In short, there is the possibility that Bolsonaro is the ‘old man of the bag’ for a part of global opinion,” he added.

Although Bolsonaro may ignore Biden, in Brazil there are key sectors that will not be able to do so.

“For many Brazilian companies (the risk) is very clear. If Brazil becomes an outcast (…) it is bad for business, in a country that cannot afford to lose customers given the economic situation,” said Winter, alluding to projections that Brazil, hit by the coronavirus, will face a recession record in 2020.

Pragmatism

The United States is Brazil’s second largest trading partner, a bond that Bolsonaro proudly assures, has managed to strengthen in recent years. The South American nation tried to position the two countries as the leading figures in the Western Hemisphere.

So why risk cultivating thorny relationships with Biden?

“There is not much strategy, it is more a question of showing constant support for Trump, motivating that internal base in Brazil that has a very positive vision of Bolsonaro and Trump,” said Cristina Pecequilo, professor of international relations at the Federal University of Sao Paul.

Bolsonaro “thinks more about the internal benefits of that speech than about the consequences it will have on relations” with the Biden administration, he added.

The Brazilian president will have to bet on pragmatism with Biden, estimated Paulo Sotero, from the Brazil Institute of the Wilson Center, based in Washington.

“It will take a lot of work to establish a dialogue and it will depend on Bolsonaro’s ability to interpret the moment correctly,” he said.

“He should quickly change some close associates,” in particular the controversial Environment Minister Ricardo Salles, Sotero observed.

However, it would be wrong to underestimate Bolsonaro, he warned.

His popularity remains high in the polls, and having emulated the rise of Trump, he no longer needs “the air of legitimacy” from the outgoing US president, Winter reflected.

“I am not the most important person in Brazil, just as Trump is not the most important person in the world, as he himself has said. The most important person is God,” Bolsonaro said at a public event on Friday, when Trump’s defeat it became more and more predictable.

“One of the lessons that 2020 will likely leave is that just because of Trump’s defeat, that kind of policy is not going to go away,” Winter concludes.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFormer Costa Rican presidents celebrate Biden’s victory
Next articlePassages on the Interamericana Sur will be controlled starting this Monday
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Related Articles

Jill Biden, the future first lady who wants to continue teaching

Reports Q Costa Rica -
QREPORTS -  Jill Biden is no stranger to the glare of...
Read more

Former Costa Rican presidents celebrate Biden’s victory

News Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Far from the neutrality on political and international issues...
Read more

MOST READ

Redaqted

Residential electicity rates cannot subsidize lowering in other sectors

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Companies of electric generation and distribution are unable to adjust service rates to households, in search of compensation for the drop in...
Read more
Reports

Jill Biden, the future first lady who wants to continue teaching

Q Costa Rica -
QREPORTS -  Jill Biden is no stranger to the glare of the political spotlight. Her husband was a part of Washington when she met...
Photos of Costa Rica

Taras, Cartago Friday Afternoon

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Taras, Cartago. At 3:10 pm this Friday a rainbow formed north of Cartago. A sign that rains of this week may be receding? Photos:...
Zona Sur

River swallos up road and causes huge hole in Ciudad Neily

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - The heavy rains that have been pouring on most of Costa Rica since Monday have caused havoc in many areas, in particular...
Brazil

Biden’s victory marks a setback for Bolsonaro

Q24N -
(Q24N) Brasilia - Joe Biden's victory in the US elections marks a setback for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, the so-called “tropical Trump” who professed...
Latin America

Ortega no longer has fresh petrodollars from Venezuela. And now what?

Q Costa Rica -
TODAY NICARAGUA – Much has been said about Venezuelan cooperation, except that it is over. The external cooperation report of the Central Bank of...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.