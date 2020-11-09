Monday, 9 November 2020
NewsFront PagePolitics

Former Costa Rican presidents celebrate Biden’s victory

by Rico
32

QCOSTARICA – Far from the neutrality on political and international issues to which they were obliged when they held the Presidency, several former presidents of Costa Rica celebrated the victory of Joe Biden in the 2020 US presidential elections.

Although in-person voting took place on Tuesday, November 3, the count mainly due to the large volume of mail-in voting and the process, it wasn’t until Saturday, November 7, that the race was called, the democratic candidate reaching the 270 Electoral College votes needed to move into the White House on January 20, 2021.

Laura Chinchilla, who had the presidential chair from 2010-2014, affirmed in her profile on Twitter that, with the electoral results in the United States, democracy triumphed, but also multilateralism, global cooperation, and struggle for climate change and human rights, issues in which Donald Trump was singled out by the international community for acting to his detriment, during the last 4 years.

- Advertisement -

“For a democracy in which only 25% of its congressmen are women, the election of Kamala Harris as the first vice president of the United States is a political milestone to celebrate,” she also posted on Twitter.

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, (1998-2002), defined the electoral triumph of Biden and Harris as “relief and happiness”, but predicted a “very difficult” task for both elected leaders to lead the world’s greatest power.

The ex-president, in his column in La República, Rodríguez commented that the 2020 U.S. presidential elections would have a global reach and, above all, a direct impact on Costa Rica.

More: Biden to bring benefits to Costa Rica

- Advertisement -

“(The election) is, as it has been for a long time, the most important foreign electoral process for us. This time its importance is even greater for us and for the whole world (…). It occurs when in the western world, throughout this century, peoples’ appreciation for democracy and the rule of law has been deteriorating,” he wrote.

Luis Guillermo Solís (2014-2018) also chose to recall a meeting he had with Biden when he was President and the Biden vice president.

Solís congratulated him and Kamala Harris on a triumph that he classified as “historic.”

“I Congratulate the President Elect and the Vicepresident Elect of the United States on their historical triumph. @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris have promised their people to govern with dignity and solidarity, a beautiful idea which comes from virtuous souls.”

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have committed themselves to their people to rule with dignity and solidarity, a beautiful promise that belongs to virtuous souls. I wish you all the best in this beautiful civic adventure that today reaches a new peak,” he wrote on Twitter.

- Advertisement -

No word from either former president Rafael Ángel Calderón Fournier (1990-1994), José María Figueres Olsen (1194-1998) and Oscar Arias Sanchez (2006-2010 and 1986-1990).

See also:

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRainbow over San Jose
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Costa Rica congratulates president-elect of the United States

News Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica president Carlos Alvarado, congratulated president-elect Joe Biden...
Read more

Biden to bring benefits to Costa Rica

News Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The arrival of Joe Biden to the White House...
Read more

MOST READ

National

Indirect impact of Hurricane ETA cause of evacuations in Corredores and Parrita

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Hurricane ETA at the doors of Nicaragua's Caribbean Coast is the cause of the evacuation of 63 people in Costa Rica's Pacific...
Read more
Health

Yes, there will be bullfights this year in Zapote!

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Yes, there will be the traditional "corrida de toros" (bullfights) in Zapote this year, confirmed the Municipalidad de San Jose. But, with...
National

3,800 minors victims of sexual crimes during 2020 in Costa Rica

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Between January and September 2020, the Prosecutor's Office (Fiscalía) received more than 3,800 criminal complaints in which sexual crimes against minors are...
Redaqted

Coronavirus and flights: Which airlines are arriving and departing from Costa Rica and which ones are not?

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, it is important to know which airlines have flights to and from Costa Rica and...
Politics

Epsy Campbell congratulates Kamala Harris and notes that “she” was the first black woman vice president

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - On Saturday Costa Rica's vice-president Epsy Campbell sent a congratulatory message to vice-president-elect Kamala Harris and took the opportunity to point out...
Politics

Puntarenas declares President Carlos Alvarado “persona non grata”

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - On Monday night,  the Municipal Council of the Central Canton of the Province of Puntarenas declared President Carlos Alvarado "persona non grata"...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.