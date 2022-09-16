Bill to delcare October 25 “day of the short person”

QCOSTARICA – A new bill seeks to declare October 25 as the “Día Nacional de Talla Baja”) (National Day of the Short Person”).

“They (short people) require modifications in society so that they are guaranteed equal opportunities,” affirmed Partido Liberacion Nacional (PLN) legislator, Katherine Moreira.

The legislator explained that awareness should be raised about the different situations faced by persons of short stature, that refers to a height of a person which is below typical.

Jimmy Umaña, from the Asociación Pro Gente Pequeña de Costa Rica (Association for Small People of Costa Rica), believes that this initiative would promote inclusion and them visibility.

According to Wikipedia, in a medical context, short stature is typically defined as an adult height that is more than two standard deviations below a population’s mean for age and gender, which corresponds to the shortest 2.3% of individuals in that population.

In Costa Rica, for a person to be considered short, they must not exceed 1.45 meters(4.75 feet) in height when reaching their full physical development, this can be due to genetic, inherited or acquired conditions.

