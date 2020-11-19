Thursday, 19 November 2020
Blockades are back!

Will they return to stay?

by Rico
30

QCOSTARICA – On Wednesday, a group in Upala, in northern Costa Rica, decided to bring back the blockades. However, the protest action did not last for weeks as last month.

Officials from the Ministry of Public Security (MSP) reported the blockade over the Zapote river bridge, on ruta 4, in Upala, was lifted around midnight and this Thursday morning, passage through the area continued clear.

The Central Communications of the Policia de Transito reported Wednesday night that a group of 15 to 20 people blocked the bridge with debris and was allowing only the passage of emergency vehicles.

Some reports said the group was up to 40 people.

Daniel Calderón, director of the Fuerza Pública  (national police) confirmed the blockade was cleared without incident.

At the moment, no demonstrations or blockades are reported in any area of the country.

The scene on the ruta 4, at the Zapote river bridge Wednesday night.

According to sources, the group was protesting the government’s continuing to push through the billion dollar loan from the International Monetary Fund (FMI).

