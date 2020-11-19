Thursday, 19 November 2020
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

Covid-19 in Costa Rica: 1,422 news cases for Wednesday

by Rico
14

QCOSTARICA – Wednesday night, November 18, the Ministry of Health reported 1,422 new cases of coronavirus in Costa Rica, the total now reaching 127,012 since March.

There are now 78,238 (61.6%) people recovered, 40,447 men and 37,791 women.

On Wednesday, there were 496 hospitalized patients, 216 of them in Intensive Care Units (ICUs), ranging in age from 1 to 99 years. The number of people requiring intensive case has seen a sharp increase this past week.

Ten deaths were reported for Wednesday, for a total of 1,588, ranging in age from 9 to 101 years.

Although Casa Presidencial is now holding press conferences on COVID twice weekly, on Tuesdays and Fridays, the Ministry of Health continues to provide daily reports. Click here for the latest report.

