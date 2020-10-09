Friday, 9 October 2020
Central America

Blockades in Costa Rica cause millions in losses in Central America

Rico
By Rico
91
Modified date:

QCOSTARICA – At least 800 trucks are currently stranded on the border between Panama and Costa Rica due to the internal Costa Rican conflict, which is affecting trade in Central America and generating millions of dollars in losses as the region tries to reactivate in the midst of the ongoing pandemic.

Panama, with the Interoceanic Canal and its logistics system, is the gateway for many goods that are traded in the Central American isthmus, the director of the National Customs Authority (ANA), Tayra Barsallo, said on Thursday.

“The route that many goods have that go to Central America come through Panamanian ports and when the borders are closed all trade in the region is affected. Right now we have more than 400 trucks on each side (of the Costa Rican-Panamanian border) affected because of this situation,” Barsallo explained.

- paying the bills -

More: Senafront strengthens security in Paso Canoas due to protests in Costa Rica

The protests in Costa Rica began on September 30 in rejection of an eventual agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and they continue despite the fact that last Sunday President Carlos Alvarado announced that he was withdrawing from the initial proposal, called for the protests in the streets to cease and leaders to dialogue.

The blockades have affected Paso Canoas, the main border crossing between Panama and Costa Rica, and also a secondary one, Guabito, which crosses the Sixaola River and with perishable foods such as bananas and plantains, which is grown in the area.

A brief opening last Sunday allowed cargo to enter Panama and the departure of a group of Nicaraguans truckers who were returning to their country, Panamanian Border authorities reported.

- paying the bills -

But on Monday Paso Canoas woke up blocked with stones, mountains of earth and barriers of tires and mattresses, still in place on Thursday..

Supplies to combat the new coronavirus pandemic such as medicines, as well as basic necessities are also being affected by this situation, confirmed Barsallo.

Representatives of the Panamanian freight transport sector said that on Thursday they had spoken with the Costa Rican protesters to let them pass the medicines and perishable food, but that until now they have refused to do so.

Losses in the millions of dollars

Juan José Dutari, representative of the transport and logistics sector on the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture of Panama (CCIAP), said on Thursday that “this sensitive, perishable cargo that has been stagnant for more than 8 days due to the closures, probably when it reaches its destination in Panama or Central America it will cannot be marketed.”

Dutar did not specify the monetary losses, nor did the director of Customs, who spoke of “serious economic damage”, while the media in Panama already spoke of tens of millions of dollars.

Barsallo stressed that this situation takes place when the isthmus tries to rise up from the crisis derived from the COVID-19 pandemic, which will set the region’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) down by 5.9%, according to the International Monetary Fund ( IMF).

- paying the bills --

“Our region has been severely affected (by the pandemic) and it is the international trade, maintaining the purchase and sale of merchandise, which will allow us to get out of this situation,” the closing of the borders “is an obstacle to that economic reactivation that all countries, little by little, we have been encouraging “, she added.

The director of Customs of Panama said that constant communication is maintained with the Costa Rican authorities and that the instruction is that “once the borders open if you have to work 24/7 to dispatch all (stranded) vehicles, it will be so.”

Previous articleCOVID-19 in Costa Rica: 1,331 new case for Oct 8; total now 84,828
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Truckers remain stranded due to blockade in Paso Canoas, Panama border

#Protests2020 Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Policia de Transito (Traffic Police) reported this Friday...
Read more

Anti-riot police and protesters clash in Cañas for control of Ruta 1

#Protests2020 Rico -
QCOSTARICA - From noon and late in the afternoon Thursday, anti-riot...
Read more

MOST READ

Redaqted

Protesters block the passage of a woman in labor, ask for note from clinic

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Alexánder Arrieta, 41, tried to get his wife who about to give birth to the hospital on Monday, but a group of...
Read more
Redaqted

Coronavirus and flights: Which airlines are arriving and departing from Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic: which airlines have flights to and from Costa Rica and which ones don't? This is...
HQ

U.S. Embassy Closed Monday, October 12, Columbus Day

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - In celebration of Columbus Day, the second Monday in October, one of the most inconsistently celebrated U.S. holidays, the U.S. Embassy in...
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica; 1,001 new cases for Oct 2; Recoveries exceed active cases

Rico -
QCOSTARICA -  This Friday, October 2, 2020, the Ministry of Health reports 1,001 new cases of COVID-19, of which 216 are by epidemiological link...
News

The President hides while chaos overwhelms the country

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica President, Carlos Alvarado, is being accused of hiding and not give face while chaos and uncertainty take over the country. This...
Health

Costa Rica’s contagion rate with a slight upward regression

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The contagion rate of COVID-19 in Costa Rica rose again, after several weeks of registering a downward trend and settling, just seven...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.