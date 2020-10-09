Friday, 9 October 2020
#Protests2020NewsNationalZona Sur

Truckers remain stranded due to blockade in Paso Canoas, Panama border

by Rico
13
#Protests2020 Truckers remain stranded due to blockade in Paso Canoas, Panama border
Modified date:

QCOSTARICA – The Policia de Transito (Traffic Police) reported this Friday morning that Paso Canoas remains closed due to roadblocks, which has caused great congestion and a mess in the last hours.

The closure is maintained on Route 2, at kilometer 350, at the entrance and exit of the border crossing between Costa Rica and Panama.

- payin the bills -

At that site, since last Wednesday, September 30, a blockade was established that has prevented the passage of goods between both countries, effectively shutting down the border to commerce in and out of Costa Rica.

The situation has led to long lines of trucks on both sides of the border. Barricades of tires, mattresses, and anything else at hand have been created. Protesters unite to maintain the blockade continuously.

Panama television news report Rhursday night

- paying the bills -

The Ministry of Public Security (MSP) maintains a police presence in the area.

On the south side of the border, Panama ordered the National Border Service (SENAFRONT), a specialized police force, to mobilize towards the border to protect it from the protesters from spreading violence in their territory.

In case of emergency or a foreign attack on Panama, SENAFRONT is the principal security force specialized in the land border area and a branch of the Panamanian Public Forces, trained to plan, organize, direct and execute all actions that ensure the security of the territory and population within the territory of Panama.

“We continue with our regular patrols in the border areas to guarantee the peace and tranquility that should prevail on Panamanian soil,” said the SENAFRONT.

- paying the bills --

Panama police at the ready in the event protesters enter Panamanian territory

The critical social situation in Costa Rica as a result of the blockades has transcended to the international arena, Panama being precisely one of the countries where acts of violence that have been generated as a “complaint” against the government are monitored.

Previous articleU.S. Embassy Closed Monday, October 12, Columbus Day
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

National Rescue leaders fight with each other

#Protests2020 Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Leaders of the self-styled "National Rescue Movement", which promotes...
Read more

Anti-riot police and protesters clash in Cañas for control of Ruta 1

#Protests2020 Rico -
QCOSTARICA - From noon and late in the afternoon Thursday, anti-riot...
Read more

MOST READ

Coronavirus

Coronavirus vaccine: Is Chilean tree bark a key ingredient?

Q Costa Rica -
The quillaja tree, which grows in the Chilean Andes, has traditionally been used by the Mapuche to treat colds and inflammation. But it could...
Read more
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica; 1,001 new cases for Oct 2; Recoveries exceed active cases

Rico -
QCOSTARICA -  This Friday, October 2, 2020, the Ministry of Health reports 1,001 new cases of COVID-19, of which 216 are by epidemiological link...
#Debunked

#Debunked: Costa Rica President Alvarado DID NOT request asylum in Panama

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A doctor and anonymous were behind the reports on Sunday that Costa Rica President Carlos Alvarado and his cabinet requested asylum in...
Health

‘Covidengue’: world begins to register first cases of dengue and covid-19 at the same time

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Covidengue: is it Dengue or is it COVID-19? Specialists pointed out that beyond COVID-19 today, there are other diseases that can represent...
National

“Blockades infiltrated by Narcos”: Leader of protests and Security Minister agree

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - "The blockades along the highway are being infiltrated by drug traffickers," was admitted by José Miguel Corrales, one of the leaders of...
News

American Airlines includes Costa Rica in its program to facilitate COVID-19 tests to tourists

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - American Airlines included Costa Rica among the countries that will be in its program to facilitate the application of tests to detect...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.