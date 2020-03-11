The Ministry of Health issued a closing health order to the Blue Valley private school in Escazu, after confirming that a parent tested positive for the coronavirus covid-19. Both the father and son (student at the school) are in quarantine.

The school, with 1,000 students, will remain closed for 10 business days, confirmed the Ministry of Health.

In addition, Lincoln College, a private school in Santo Domingo de Heredia, reported that it sent home a group of high school students who last weekend were in direct or close contact with an infected man.

The school will remain closed until Friday, March 13, to allow for complete disinfection of the halls and common areas.

Lincoln College said they will take advantage of the following days to test the technology for virtual classes on days the school is closed.

“We want to emphasize that so far none of these students is ill or is a suspicious case. At Lincoln School we are taking all necessary precautionary measures to protect community members from the possibility of contagion by covid-19,” the school said in a statement.

Four public schools closed. The Ministry of Public Education (MEP) has reiterated that, for the moment, it will not suspend the academic year for public schools because the virus has had a statistically mild affectation in minors.

However, on Tuesday, four public schools in Desamparados, San José, were closed due to the detection of a case in each of the education centers.

The schools are, the Escuela Reverendo Francisco Schmitz, in El Porvenir; the Colegio Técnico Profesional Máximo Quesada; the Monseñor Rubén Odio; and the Liceo Nocturno de Desamparados.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Costa Rica has 13 confirmed cases of the covid-19 and 179 suspicious that are awaiting test results.

The Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, called again on the population to apply hygiene measures to delay the eventual transmission of the virus.

“The most important measures are not only those taken by the Government but those assumed by the population,” Salas reiterated in reference to the practice of handwashing and sneezing and coughing protocols.