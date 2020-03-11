The route that connects the capital with San Ramón de Alajuela will be subjected to an emergency intervention to improve the shattered nerves of those who have to travel along it.

At present, a trip that in efficient conditions would take just over an hour between San Ramón and the capital, consumes up to half an hour more, in rush hour; This is because the road no longer can handle the high number of vehicles that circulate. With 17 minor works, congestion will be alleviated, La Republica reports.