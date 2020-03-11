Panama. The Minister of Health of Panama, Rosario Turner, confirmed Tuesday afternoon the first coronavirus covid-19 death, a 64-year-old man school principal

It is the first covid-19 death in Central America.

The man, who had also suffered from diabetic complications and bacterial pneumonia, died on March 8, but it was not until Tuesday when authorities determined that the cause was covid-19.

Also, Panama’s Health authorities reported that the number of coronavirus covid-19 infections rose to 8 – one of them in intensive care – and that there are 66 suspicious cases. On Monday, Panama announced the first case, a 40-year-old woman who returned to the country from Madrid.

Turner said the victim was a school principal where two teachers tested positive for covid-19. In view of that situation, authorities suspended classes at that campus and others from Central Panama, North Panama and the suburb of San Miguelito until April 7.

The government ordered the suspension of all massive events, including fairs and sports activities.

The minister said that the majority of those infected are “without respiratory distress” and remain at home.

In the region, Mexico (7), Costa Rica (13) and Panama (8) have confirmed cases of the coronavirus covid-19.