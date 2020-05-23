Saturday, 23 May 2020
DONATE
Lighter Side

Bono Proteger: the inequalities of the favored and the still forgotten

Q Costa Rica
By Q Costa Rica
0
Modified date:

The inequalities of the favored and the still forgotten

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleTwo more new bridges on Santa Ana Route 121 will be ready in a month
Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Unemployment hits almost 439,000 Costa Ricans, estimates Minister of Labor

Coronavirus Rico -
Up to Monday night, May 4, the government had distributed ¢19.7...
Read more

Carlos Alvarado: ‘My pain as president is that today we do not have resources to eliminate poverty’

Politics Rico -
“Today we have the technical capacity and data analysis to identify...
Read more

MOST READ

Nicaragua

Coronavirus in Nicaragua: Doctors warn of possible chaos due to the rapid spread of covid-19

Q24N -
Today Nicaragua, Managua. Inhabitants and doctors of Nicaragua fear that the country is on the verge of chaos due to the rapid spread of...
Read more
Front Page

Costa Rica and Honduras shield borders to stop entry of Nicaraguans

Rico -
(AFP & QCOSTARICA) Two policemen and a military officer escort two young men off the horses on the Honduran shore of the bordering Guasaule...
News

El Salvador revives the issue of the ferry with Costa Rica in the face of land border blockade

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The control established by Costa Rica at land borders, as part of a measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and the response...
Rico's Digest

“I didn’t think it would happen to me”

Rico -
Rico's Digest - "I Didn't think it would happen to me" is a phrase I have not yet heard and hope never to hear...
Coronavirus

Let’s Say There’s a Covid-19 Vaccine—Who Gets It First?

Q Costa Rica -
The race to find a vaccine against Covid-19 is well underway. It has to be—without one, the Before Time is never coming back. More...
Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Costa Rica: Confirmed cases increase by 6, now 903

Rico -
As of May 21, six new cases of COVID-19 were reported, for a total of 903 confirmed cases, since the first on March 6. The...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA