Lighter Side Bono Proteger: the inequalities of the favored and the still forgotten By Q Costa Rica 4 mins ago 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Modified date: 23 May 2020 The inequalities of the favored and the still forgotten - paying the bills - - paying the bills - - paying the bills - bono protegerinequalitiesthe still forgotten Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Previous articleTwo more new bridges on Santa Ana Route 121 will be ready in a month Q Costa RicaReports by QCR staff Related Articles Unemployment hits almost 439,000 Costa Ricans, estimates Minister of Labor Coronavirus Rico - 5 May 2020 Up to Monday night, May 4, the government had distributed ¢19.7... Read more Carlos Alvarado: ‘My pain as president is that today we do not have resources to eliminate poverty’ Politics Rico - 5 May 2020 “Today we have the technical capacity and data analysis to identify... Read more MOST READ Nicaragua Coronavirus in Nicaragua: Doctors warn of possible chaos due to the rapid spread of covid-19 Q24N - 18 May 2020 Today Nicaragua, Managua. Inhabitants and doctors of Nicaragua fear that the country is on the verge of chaos due to the rapid spread of... Read more Front Page Costa Rica and Honduras shield borders to stop entry of Nicaraguans Rico - 16 May 2020 (AFP & QCOSTARICA) Two policemen and a military officer escort two young men off the horses on the Honduran shore of the bordering Guasaule... News El Salvador revives the issue of the ferry with Costa Rica in the face of land border blockade Rico - 20 May 2020 (QCOSTARICA) The control established by Costa Rica at land borders, as part of a measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and the response... Rico's Digest “I didn’t think it would happen to me” Rico - 18 May 2020 Rico's Digest - "I Didn't think it would happen to me" is a phrase I have not yet heard and hope never to hear... Coronavirus Let’s Say There’s a Covid-19 Vaccine—Who Gets It First? Q Costa Rica - 18 May 2020 The race to find a vaccine against Covid-19 is well underway. It has to be—without one, the Before Time is never coming back. More... Coronavirus Coronavirus in Costa Rica: Confirmed cases increase by 6, now 903 Rico - 21 May 2020 As of May 21, six new cases of COVID-19 were reported, for a total of 903 confirmed cases, since the first on March 6. The... Let's Keep This Going!To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.Subscribe