Two more new bridges on Santa Ana Route 121 will be ready in a month

After more than 18 months, residents of Santa Ana and drivers on the ruta 121 – the old road to Piedades – can enjoy in a few weeks fluid traffic with the completion of the work on the bridges.

In one month, two structures of a package of six bridges on this alternate road to Ruta 27 will be completed and in service. This is the bridge over the Caraña river, which has 93% progress and over the rio Oro river, with 89% completion.

The other bridges intervened are the El Cubillo (80%), Azul (76%), Uruca (70%) and Corrogres (west of the rotonda Red Cross) that started this year.

Works completed are the bridges over the Guapinol, Muerte 1, Muerte 2, San Marcos and Cruz rivers, in the center of Piedades.

The new bridges benefit the communities of Santa Ana center, Piedades, Trinidad and Ciudad Colón, among others, with more fluidity and a real alternate to the 27.

