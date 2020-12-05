Saturday, 5 December 2020
Book about Salvini among the best sellers in Italy …

... with only blank pages becomes a bestseller in Italy

by Rico
8

QWORLD – A curious book dedicated to the leader of the extreme right in Italy, Matteo Salvini deserves “Why Salvini deserves trust, respect and admiration” has become an online bestseller in Italy, topping Amazon charts.

Matteo Salvini, 47, who heads Iltaly’s La Liga party, is a polarizing figure known for his hard-line views on migration and affinity with other populist leaders like outgoing US President Donald Trump.

The book, a flattering homage, is actually a mockery when it is discovered that its 110 pages are blank.

Released in February 2019, priced at 6.99 euros (US$8.50), the book reached the top of sales according to the giant Amazon’s list for Italy.

Between the title and the author’s name, in white and red letters on a black background, there is a comment in quotation marks: “Pleasantly honest”.

The blank pages is an eloquent message and a humorous criticism of the controversial xenophobic former deputy prime minister of Italy and leader of La Liga, the country’s largest political party, known for its support for the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and his strong hand against immigrants when Salvini was Minister of the Interior in the first government of Giuseppe Conte, from June 2018 to September 2019.

“This book is full of blank pages. Despite years of research, we could not find anything to say on this subject, so please feel free to use this book for your notes,” the description on Amazon says.

The book’s author is given as Alex Green, political analyst, but Amazon specifies that “Alex Green is the pseudonym of an author who tries to bring a little humour to life, especially in these difficult times.”

 

 

Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

