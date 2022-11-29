Tuesday 29 November 2022
Yokasta Valle conquers double world crown

Yokasta beat Evelyn Bermudez by majority decision, wins IBF, WBO 108-Pound Titles

QCOSTARICA – In a great boxing match, Costa Rica’s own, Yokasta Valle, filled the country with pride after defeating Argentina’s Evelyn Bermúdez and winning the 108-pound world titles of the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and the World Boxing Organization (WBO).

This was Yokasta’s first fight in the upper division.

She was relentless against Bermúdez. She pressed the action for most of the 10-round fight and won a majority decision to take the IBF and WBO junior flyweight titles from the Argentinean veteran on the Jose Zepeda-Regis Prograis undercard at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, Saturday night, November 26.

Read more: World Champion: Yokasta Valle is the best in the world

Judges Adalaide Byrd (99-91) and Daniel Sandoval (97-93) both scored the bout for Yokasta, though Zachary Young scored their back-and-forth fight even, 95-95.

Valle (27-2, 9 KOs) also owns the IBF and WBO minimumweight championships. She previously held the IBF atomweight title, the 101-pound division for women.

Both boxers thought their fight was close. Yokasta says she has benefited from working with new trainer Gloria Alvarado.

Yokasta Valle (left) and Evelyn Bermudez at the weigh-in. (Photo by Tom Hogan/Hoganphotos)

“I study film a lot, but Gloria and I develop a game plan for the fight,” said Yokasta, who now trains in the Los Angeles area.

Read more: Yokasta Valle: I beat a Spanish woman when everyone said it was impossible

Yokasta is originally from Nicaragua but migrated to Costa Rica. In a soccer-crazed country, Yokasta has managed to make boxing an attraction and not so much a spectacle.

Yokasta Valle at the weigh-in. (Photo by Tom Hogan/Hoganphotos)

It took a while for the people to catch on, but her fights are huge events throughout Costa Rica. Yokasta says that boxing is beginning to become popular with young females in the country.

Yoka’s last loss was on June 16, 2018.

 

