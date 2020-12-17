Thursday, 17 December 2020
South AmericaBrazil

Brazil’s Bolsonaro supports vaccination against covid-19

Vaccination in Brazil, the second country with the highest number of deaths, could start in February

by Q24N
11

Q24N – Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro affirmed on Wednesday that the vaccination will allow his country to “return to normality”, the day after warning of the risk of side effects of the immunizers that are going on the market to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Contrary to previous statements, Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro said he supports the “free and voluntary” vaccination, in his country, but said, “I am not going to get vaccinated”.

The Minister of Health, Eduardo Pazuello, said – for his part – that vaccination in Brazil could begin in mid-February to face the disease, which has already left some 7 million infected and almost 183,000 dead, the second with the most deaths after the United States, in this country of 212 million.

- Advertisement -

Brazil’s health ministry said on Tuesday that officials expect to be able to vaccinate at-risk groups — the elderly, health professionals and native Brazilians — within four months of the vaccine’s approval, and all Brazilians within 16 months.

The statement followed a court order demanding dates for the start and end of the national vaccination program.

At the launch ceremony of the national immunization plan in Brasilia, Bolsonaro, who always minimized the severity of the virus and criticized the social isolation measures adopted by the governors due to their economic impact, acknowledged that the pandemic “afflicts” Brazilians “from the beginning”.

“After the storm, the bonanza. There are 27 governors with a single purpose, the common good, which is the return to normality,” said the far-right president.

- Advertisement -

He confirmed that this week he will order the release of 20,000 million reais (about US$5 billion dollars) to buy “the vaccine from that company that meets the safety and efficacy criteria of Anvisa (Brazilian health regulatory body)” and promised Brazilians that they will be able to get vaccinated “free and voluntary”.

Bolsonaro confirmed that Brazil has guaranteed access to 300 million vaccines, mainly those developed by Oxford University along with AstraZeneca pharmaceutical and Brazil’s Fiocruz foundation, as well as vaccines from the Covax Facility international initiative.

On Tuesday, in a television interview, Bolsonaro affirmed that he will not be vaccinated and raised doubts about the safety of the immunizers.

“I say: I am not going to get vaccinated. If someone believes that my life is at risk, the problem is mine and full stop (…). In the drug leaflet it is written that the company is not responsible for any collateral effects. That turns on a yellow light. Let’s start by asking people: ‘Are you going to get that vaccine?’

And he insisted on the need for a “preventive treatment”, which includes hydroxychloroquine, without medical evidence of efficacy.

Pazuello stated that “all the vaccines produced” in Brazil will have “priority” of the public health system, including the Chinese Coronavac, produced in Brazil by the Butantan Institute of São Paulo, the subject of controversy between Bolsonaro and the governor of this state, Joao Doria, targeted as his possible rival in the 2022 elections.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCovid-19 in Costa Rica: Hospitalizations reach critical, recoveries almost 80%
Next articleCosta Rica is among the most indebted in Latin America
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Related Articles

Covid-19 in Costa Rica: Hospitalizations reach critical, recoveries almost 80%

QCOSTARICA - The covid-19 situation in Costa Rica has reached critical...
Read more

25 out of 100 Costa Ricans plan to break their social bubble on Christmas and New Years

QCOSTARICA - Days before celebrating Christmas and New Years', 25 out...
Read more

MOST READ

Uber and DiDi or watching Disney+ will be 13% more expensive from Friday

Pura Vida

A new perspective to the landscape of Costa Rica’s Caribbean paradise

Q Costa Rica -
They say that it left Panama for the port of Limon, on its way it suffered problems with his hull and the engine room...
Health

What does Salud say about a pill that would block COVID-19 in 24 hours?

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A study carried out by the Institute of Biomedical Sciences of Georgia State University, United States, indicated that the experimental antiviral Molnupiravir...
Political Economy

Intel to reopen assembly operations in Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Intel announced, this Thursday, December 10, the reopening of its assembly and testing operations in Costa Rica, with the investment of US$350...
National

Private schools could return to classes in January

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Private schools in Costa Rica have the green light to restart face-to-face classes starting in January. This Monday an agreement was reached between...
Dollar Exchange

High demand for the dollar resurfaces and interventions by the Central Bank return

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The U.S. dollar returns to the fore after weeks without shocks, and the demand for the currency has skyrocketed. Although it is understandable...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.