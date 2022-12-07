Wednesday 7 December 2022
Bukele’s surprise and private visit to Costa Rica

The Costa Rican government did not go into details about the visit

Central AmericaEl Salvador
Avatar photo
By Rico
Dollar Exchange

¢596.96 Buy

¢604.15 Sell

7 December 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

QCOSTARICA – El Salvador president Nayib Bukele made a surprise and ‘very private’ visit to Costa Rica over the weekend.

Nayib Bukele

The communication office of Casa Presidencial indicated in a message to the media that the visit of President Bukele is “of a personal and private nature.”

“As the president of a nation, he is offered a security escort by the Government of Costa Rica, in accordance with the traditions between countries. President Bukele manages his own agenda in the country,” explained Casa Presidencial.

The Costa Rican government did not go into details about the days of the visit, if Bukele will meet with the president of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves, or if he will have a meeting with the country’s authorities.

The self-declared “Coolest dictator ever” private visit to Costa Rica generated controversy on social networks, in particular, while in Costa Rica, reports of the deployment of 10,000 soldiers in a suburb of San Salvador, which for years has been considered the stronghold of the Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 gangs.

The only mention of his trip to Costa Rica on social networks was a Tweet: “Jale a Soda Tapia!”.

Read more: Bukele calls himself ‘The coolest dictator in the worldwide world ’ in his Twitter biography

Costa Rica’s Teletica – Channel 7 television – said it had access to videos showing the arrival of the private plane at the Juan Santamaría International Airport. The private jet, registration XA-ARR and flying the Mexican flag, touched down on the runway minutes before 4:50 pm Saturday, December 3.

Screen capture of Teletica video

In the same recordings, it is possible to observe President Bukele descending the stairs of the aircraft and being received by official vehicles and the Servicio de Vigilancia Aérea  (SVA) – Air Surveillance Service.

Apparently, the Salvadoran President came to spend his vacation time in Costa Rica.

This is the first visit that Bukele has made so far this year, according to the press office of the irección General de Migración y Extranjería (DGME) – Costa Rica’s immigration service.

