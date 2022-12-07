Bukele’s surprise and private visit to Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA – El Salvador president Nayib Bukele made a surprise and ‘very private’ visit to Costa Rica over the weekend.

The communication office of Casa Presidencial indicated in a message to the media that the visit of President Bukele is “of a personal and private nature.”

“As the president of a nation, he is offered a security escort by the Government of Costa Rica, in accordance with the traditions between countries. President Bukele manages his own agenda in the country,” explained Casa Presidencial.

- Advertisement -

The Costa Rican government did not go into details about the days of the visit, if Bukele will meet with the president of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves, or if he will have a meeting with the country’s authorities.

The self-declared “Coolest dictator ever” private visit to Costa Rica generated controversy on social networks, in particular, while in Costa Rica, reports of the deployment of 10,000 soldiers in a suburb of San Salvador, which for years has been considered the stronghold of the Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 gangs.

#URGENTE El presidente del Salvador, @nayibbukele, anunció el despliegue de 10,000 soldados en un suburbio de San Salvador, que durante años ha sido considerado el bastión de las pandillas Mara Salvatrucha y Barrio 18. A la fecha han sido detenidos 50,000 pandilleros. pic.twitter.com/CA6mpcm2Qh — Euro Noia C9 (@Euro_NoiaC9) December 3, 2022

The only mention of his trip to Costa Rica on social networks was a Tweet: “Jale a Soda Tapia!”.

Jale a Soda Tapia! https://t.co/LjdLFfJ9Ny — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) December 4, 2022

Read more: Bukele calls himself ‘The coolest dictator in the worldwide world ’ in his Twitter biography

- Advertisement -

Costa Rica’s Teletica – Channel 7 television – said it had access to videos showing the arrival of the private plane at the Juan Santamaría International Airport. The private jet, registration XA-ARR and flying the Mexican flag, touched down on the runway minutes before 4:50 pm Saturday, December 3.

In the same recordings, it is possible to observe President Bukele descending the stairs of the aircraft and being received by official vehicles and the Servicio de Vigilancia Aérea (SVA) – Air Surveillance Service.

Apparently, the Salvadoran President came to spend his vacation time in Costa Rica.

This is the first visit that Bukele has made so far this year, according to the press office of the irección General de Migración y Extranjería (DGME) – Costa Rica’s immigration service.

- Advertisement -

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related