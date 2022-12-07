Regular gas drop approved, while super and diesle go up

QCOSTARICA – The regulating authority of public services, the Autoridad Reguladora de los Servicios Públicos (ARESEP) approved an increase of ¢26 colones in the price of a liter of super gasoline and ¢22 for diesel, while regular gasoline would have a reduction of ¢56.

In this way, the liter of super will go from the current ¢795 to ¢821, regular from ¢839 to ¢783 and diesel from ¢824 to ¢846.

Once in effect, the price change would end the current pricing of for the first time in history, where regular gasoline is more expensive than super.

A price reduction in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and other fuels was also approved.

The new prices will be in effect, most likely before the end of this week, the day following being published in the official government newsletter, La Gaceta.

