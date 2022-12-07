Wednesday 7 December 2022
Regular gas drop approved, while super and diesle go up

ARESEP approves an increase of ¢26 in super gasoline and ¢22 in diesel, and a reduction of ¢56 for regular

By Rico
Bukele’s surprise and private visit to Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - El Salvador president Nayib Bukele made a...
Regular gas drop approved, while super and diesle go up

QCOSTARICA - The regulating authority of public services, the...
Kölbi has the fastest mobile network in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - Kölbi, the brand of the state-owned utility,...
Refund on Marchamo for early payers announced

QCOSTARICA - Paid your Marchamo in November? If you...
U.S. allocates US$22 million to the immigration crisis in Panama

Q24N (EFE) The United States has allocated close to...
El Salvador is a “time bomb”

Q REPORTS - According to a recent report from...
Sports Odds Explained

Different Types Of Sportsbooks Odds. For newcomers, betting odds...
QCOSTARICA – The regulating authority of public services, the Autoridad Reguladora de los Servicios Públicos (ARESEP) approved an increase of ¢26 colones in the price of a liter of super gasoline and ¢22 for diesel, while regular gasoline would have a reduction of ¢56.

In this way, the liter of super will go from the current ¢795 to ¢821, regular from ¢839 to ¢783 and diesel from ¢824 to ¢846.

Once in effect, the price change would end the current pricing of for the first time in history, where regular gasoline is more expensive than super.

A price reduction in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and other fuels was also approved.

The new prices will be in effect, most likely before the end of this week, the day following being published in the official government newsletter, La Gaceta.

