Burger King Costa Rica has gone to the dogs

(QCOSTARICA) The Burger King Costa Rica restaurant chain launched a dog biscuit called Dogpper, a solution to consumers with pets, manufactured by the Super Perro brand and flavored with Whopper.

Burger King’s Dogpper is available free through the Uber Eats platform, as well as BK app with any purchase over ¢8,000 colones and Autoking (drive-through) when enlarging a combo and paying with any Banco Nacional card. See here conditions.

The cookie will be available from August 31 to September 29, 2020 or while stocks last.

“The Dogpper is a product specially designed for pets and we are very happy to collaborate so that when the whole family gathers together to eat and share, everyone can enjoy the unique taste of BK,” said Vladimir Monestel, Marketing Director of Burger King Costa Rica.

The Dogpper cookie is strictly for the consumption of customer’s pet dogs and it should not be consumed at any time by people or by other types of pets other than dogs.

