Monday, 31 August 2020
DONATE
BusinessHQ

Burger King Costa Rica has gone to the dogs

The dog biscuit promotion is available at all BK restaurants in Costa Rica for the month of September, free iva Uber Eats, BK app and at Autokings (drive-thrus)

Rico
By Rico
42
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) The Burger King Costa Rica restaurant chain launched a dog biscuit called Dogpper, a solution to consumers with pets, manufactured by the Super Perro brand and flavored with Whopper.

Burger King’s Dogpper is available free through the Uber Eats platform, as well as BK app with any purchase over ¢8,000 colones and Autoking (drive-through) when enlarging a combo and paying with any Banco Nacional card. See here conditions.

The cookie will be available from August 31 to September 29, 2020 or while stocks last.

- paying the bills -

“The Dogpper is a product specially designed for pets and we are very happy to collaborate so that when the whole family gathers together to eat and share, everyone can enjoy the unique taste of BK,” said Vladimir Monestel, Marketing Director of Burger King Costa Rica.

The Dogpper cookie is strictly for the consumption of customer’s pet dogs and it should not be consumed at any time by people or by other types of pets other than dogs.

 

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous article“We have many entities with obsolete functions”: Gerardo Corrales
Next articleCosta Rica will allow the entry of tourists on yachts and sailboats as of September
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Fast food chains in Costa Rica are ready to expand in 2020 despite adverse local market conditions

Business Rico -
Fast food chains in Costa Rica have solid expansion plans inside...
Read more

This Is the World’s Biggest Restaurant Chain (Psst: It’s not McDonald’s!)

Gastronomy Rico -
In 1965, 17-year-old Fred DeLuca borrowed $1,000 from Peter Buck to...
Read more

MOST READ

Letter to the editor

Reader’s response to “When the cat is away..”

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) In response to my article, "When the cat is away.." John Breek wrote: "Or should we rather say, "when the cat is out of...
Read more
Expat Focus

Request your ballot now for US General Elections

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) The U.S. General Election is almost here! Request your ballot now if you haven’t already. Requesting an absentee ballot is easy. Just follow these...
Business

Burger King Costa Rica has gone to the dogs

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Burger King Costa Rica restaurant chain launched a dog biscuit called Dogpper, a solution to consumers with pets, manufactured by the Super...
Expat Focus

Do you have a BAC Compass? Here’s what you should know…

Rico -
Rico's TICO BULL - How many of you have a Compass, the quick pass device by BAC? They're great, aren't they? You can breeze through...
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 1,002 new cases Wednesday; opening as of September 9 for less risky businesses

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) After the worst-case scenario in terms of contagion, projected for September, was surpassed in advance on Tuesday, the country is preparing for new...
Health

Health authorizes in country tests to detect COVID-19 antibodies

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica already has guidelines for the application of tests to detect if a person was exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.